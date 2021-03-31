FE and Skills sector reaction to the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities

FE and Skills sector reaction to the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities - comments from @PatrickR_NASUWT, @PaulWhiteman6, @cyclingkev, @cbimatt

Responding to the publication of the report of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union and Chair of the TUC’s Anti-Racism Taskforce, said:

“The reality is that structural racism continues to blight and scar our country and our economy, holding back our communities and undermining life chances.

“Black communities have been systematically failed by a Government response that was supposed to protect us all during the pandemic, the refusal to publish evidence of their race equality impact assessments and by a Government Commission that has failed to grasp the realities.

“The evidence of racism in Britain today is there for all to see.

“Black workers are working in unsafe jobs and 3-4 times more likely to die as a result of Covid-19.

“Black workers remain two times more likely to be unemployed.

“Black workers continue to be paid less than their white counterparts and are disproportionately working in precarious jobs, on zero hours contracts or in agency work.

“Young people from Black backgrounds are also more likely to be unemployed than white workers at every qualification level.

“This evidence is not anecdotal. Racism is real and it is systemic.

“Unless and until the Government accepts the facts of systemic racism, it will continue to fail Black workers and communities, and further deepen the scar of racial injustice in our country.”

Government race report does not reflect the reality of many people’s lived experiences, says NAHT

Today (Wed 31 Mar) The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities has published its report.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said:

“NAHT has already heard from many members that they are deeply disappointed by this report. Those members have told us that they feel let down, and that it does not accurately reflect their experiences. We have already seen from the reaction so far that the report simply does not reflect the reality of so many people’s lived experiences. To many, the findings will come as an insult.

"It is clear that there remains a huge amount of work to do when it comes to tackling issues surrounding racism and race equality in the UK.

"Schools are rightly proud of the work they are already doing in this field and progress has certainly been made, but we know that they are far from complacent. Schools and school leaders remain determined to do all they can to tackle all forms of inequality. Education remains one of the best tools we have to tackle the scourge of racism and inequality in this country, but this must be set alongside a wider societal approach."

Commenting on the report of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, published today, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“We do not need more reports like this. The evidence about racial disparities and race discrimination in employment exists from other inquiries and is well documented. The Windrush Review recommendations must be taken seriously by the Government. We have already got comprehensive data showing the barriers for Black children and the need for a more inclusive school curriculum and better progression through the workforce. Many schools themselves are already showing the lead on this and decolonising their curriculum, but today’s report misses the point that schools are doing this in the absence of support and despite the Government.

“We are witnessing a huge push forward with schools doing innovative planning around their curriculum because schools want the positive contribution and achievements of Black communities recognised and represented. It is urgent that all Black students can access a positive, engaging and representative curriculum in their school or college. The Government isn’t listening on the need to review the curriculum. Adding content to the curriculum isn’t straightforward and must not be piecemeal but the Westminster Government should be looking at Wales where they are adapting the curriculum. Black staff face discrimination and there is an ethnicity gap in education, and so we need to be open and upfront when talking about racism, its roots, and the deeply embedded discrimination that is still prevalent because of racism in Britain today.

“This report today is out of step with public opinion, with the teaching profession, and with Black parents. There is a huge call from the public to tackle inequality around racism and sexism and to build a fairer world after this pandemic. The NEU has recruited many schools to use our anti-racist framework and we publish teaching materials which advance race equality.

“Education must be a space where the stereotypes and myths that cause racism and racial profiling can be talked about and challenged. Teachers need much more training, especially student teachers, so the profession is confident to respond to these important social issues. Many young people experience racism. Every student needs an anti-racist education, especially when you consider the hateful and harmful content online which is being targeted at young people.

"46% of Black children are living in poverty so the conversation about racism and poverty must go hand in hand. And urgent action on living standards and secure jobs must be centre stage. It is disingenuous and misleading to seek to divide Black working class communities and white working class communities. Leadership and collaboration on reducing child poverty is needed. Ending poverty and racism requires action by everyone. It is true that Black children often face two obstacles - one racism, the other poverty, but far from using this to say racism doesn't matter, it should be a clarion call to act on both. This Government is failing on both.”

CBI RESPONDS TO COMMISSION ON RACE AND ETHNIC DISPARITIES COMMISSION REPORT

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief UK Policy Director, said:

“When it comes to supporting the career progression of ethnically diverse employees, transparency is the watchword. And while progress has been made, there is a long way to go.

“Closing the UK’s ethnicity pay gap is about making our society fairer and more inclusive. But there’s a strong business case too. Diverse companies perform better on every metric.

“Disclosing ethnicity pay gaps is one of the most transformative steps a company can take to address race inequality at work. Publishing a clear action plan to tackle any disparities - and reporting on progress made – is key to turn momentum into lasting change.”

Professor Nick Braisby, Vice-Chancellor, Buckinghamshire New University, in response to today’s report, said:

Professor Nick Braisby, Vice-Chancellor, Buckinghamshire New University: “Following the publication of today’s long-awaited report from the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, we will be considering its wide-ranging recommendations so that public services like our university can do more to break down barriers and tackle racial inequality.

“We continue to work proactively on bringing about change and driving equality for the diverse staff and student communities we serve. We are committed to Advance HE’s Race Equality Charter and have already started implementing some of the recommendations from UUK’s Advisory Group on Tackling Harassment in Higher Education.”

BFELG Statement - The ‘No-CRED’ Report

The preview of the Commission on Race & Ethnic Disparities Report – perhaps best referred to hereafter as the ‘No—CRED Report’ – is disappointing but not surprising, given the publicly stated positions of both the Chair and the Head of the No.10 Policy Unit who appointed him. It’s not surprising because if you’ve reached your conclusion before you start your investigation, it’s likely that you’ll look for the evidence that supports your narrative and will ignore or downplay any evidence to the contrary. So, the Chair of the Report - trailed but not published – glibly talks about opposing view as being ‘anecdotal’ and therefore dismissed from consideration.

The experience of the BFELG is indicative of the Commission’s approach. We tried repeatedly to make contact but received not even the courtesy of an acknowledgement. Our evidence-base of the clear disparities in terms of opportunity and outcome in our sector, which has been widely accepted as credible and authoritative, was therefore missing from the discussion, but arguably would in any event have been dismissed. It would appear that, in publishing such a highly politicised report, the government has chosen to kick the can down the road, rather than deal with a tricky issue with such potentially negative long-term implications for UK society in general, and our future prosperity in particular. We will continue to work with other progressive stakeholders to progress our aims of Anti-Racism.