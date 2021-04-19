 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Supreme Court ruling could save Colleges and Universities millions in VAT

Details
Hits: 74
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Alan Pearce, VAT partner at Blick Rothenberg

A @UKSupremeCourt ruling means that organisations such as Universities #andColleges that have used leaseback arrangements will not be subject to retrospective #VAT charges and could now save millions of pounds, say leading tax and advisory firm, @BlickRothenberg:

This is great news for owners and operators of new relevant residential properties (such as residential care homes and student accommodation) and certain properties used for a relevant charitable purpose.

When these properties are first constructed, they qualify for zero rating.  This is normally an absolute saving for the owners or operators as they are unlikely to be entitled to recover most of the VAT they incur.

However, where the construction costs have been zero rated, there is a self-supply charge that can be can retrospectively applied where there is a dispose or change of use of the zero-rated building within 10 years of its completion. This can effectively reverse some or all the VAT savings and result in a significant payment of VAT to HMRC.

Many owners and operators of these buildings will enter into sale and leaseback arrangements in order to fund the construction of the property or fund possible future construction projects. HMRC saw these arrangements as disposals and, in the case of Balhousie Care, sought to recover over £800k of VAT and interest payments.

Balhousie appealed to the VAT Tribunal way back in 2016 and the case was finally decided by the UK Supreme Court when it issued its decision on 31 March 2021. It ruled in favour of the taxpayer with all five judges agreeing that the VAT charge only applied to a disposal when the taxpayer was left with no interest in the property.

While Balhousie had disposed of its freehold interest, it had simultaneously taken back a 30-year leasehold interest and continued to operate the property as a care home. There was in effect no moment in time when Balhousie had no interest in the property. As a result, the assessment of VAT tiggered by the self-supply rules did not apply.

This is long-awaited good news for those organisations that have used leaseback arrangements to finance new residential or charitable buildings. As this is now settled case law, HMRC cannot appeal further.

HMRC has not yet commented on the practical implications of this decision. However, charities, care homes other organisations in similar circumstances (including some schools and universities) should be reviewing their arrangement to ensure they fall into line with the Balhousie decision and are not susceptible to challenge by HMRC.

Out of the dark and into the light of End-point assessment
FE Voices
It was quite comfortable sitting on the fence watching, as the first a
How we expect universities and colleges to tackle harassment and sexual misconduct
FE Voices
The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) today (19 Apr) calledâ€¯for
Planned â€˜clawbackâ€™ of adult education funding puts recovery plans in jeopardy
FE Voices
Governmentâ€™s recovery plans in jeopardy because of cuts to adult tra

Alan Pearce, VAT partner at Blick Rothenberg

You may also be interested in these articles:

Out of the dark and into the light of End-point assessment
FE Voices
It was quite comfortable sitting on the fence watching, as the first a
How we expect universities and colleges to tackle harassment and sexual misconduct
FE Voices
The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) today (19 Apr) called for
Give students an extra year of study to avoid a lost generation, say education leaders
FE Voices
Today (Tuesday, 13 April), Association of Colleges has published resul
Is there a recipe for delivering quality at scale within health and work settings? Four recommendations for employment services
FE Voices
Having worked with 25 government bodies to help 1,000 people with a ra
Student numbers before, during and after the crisis
FE Voices
Winners and Losers in 2021 Speaking to the UK Student Accommodation Fo
Supporting Staff Wellbeing: Psychotherapist Noel McDermott Offers Advice for the Education Sector
FE Voices
Those working within the education sector (teachers, assistants, lectu
How Has Employer Demand for Occupations Changed During Each Lockdown?
FE Voices
In this week's Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we take a look at
The higher number of electrical devices in education facilities increases the probability of electrically ignited fires
FE Voices
Tackling fire safety in education facilities With many schools, colleg
Poor mental health costs UK employers up to £45 billion each year
FE Voices
A lot about the last year has been unpredictable, but if you had told
Planned ‘clawback’ of adult education funding puts recovery plans in jeopardy
FE Voices
Government’s recovery plans in jeopardy because of cuts to adult tra
EDSK: A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a ‘Baccalaureate’
FE Voices
@EDSKthinktank - A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a
Remaining university students to return to campus no earlier than 17 May
FE Voices
All university students who have not yet returned to campus and in-per

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5599)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page