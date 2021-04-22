 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

From apprentice to member of the green apprenticeships advisory panel

Details
Hits: 103
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

By now, you may have heard about the Institute’s new green apprenticeships advisory panel (GAAP). This panel will play a crucial role in advising on how existing apprenticeships could be made greener and highlight any gaps that could be filled by brand new green apprenticeships. It will help to ensure that all apprenticeships help achieve the government’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Tammy Bristow, Operations Manager of Uniper Engineering Academy and member of this brand-new panel. We spoke to her about her career journey, why she is so passionate about apprenticeships and where her passion for sustainability first sparked.

Tammy BristowI chose an apprenticeship…

At 16 years old, after completing my GCSEs I had no idea what I wanted to do next.

Careers advice wasn’t great. I was expected to receive “good grades” and so was encouraged, by my teachers, to do A Levels. With that advice, I went on to sixth form and studied business, law and sociology. I’ve never been the most academic student; I much prefer learning by doing. At the end of two years, when all of my friends went off to university, I chose an apprenticeship.

I really enjoyed business studies at college and so secured a level 3 business administration apprenticeship. I loved every second. I continued to learn the theory whilst being able to put that into practice in a real-life job (and get paid!). All of a sudden, learning became easy.

Qualifications that support entire generations

I finally found my passion in learning and development.

After 11 years, I made a difficult decision to leave the employer I had been with since I was 17 years old. I didn’t know anything else. I was nervous (to say the least) but I knew I had to make the move if I wanted to progress my career.

In my new role, I was responsible for supporting individuals to gain important engineering skills and qualifications. I also had the opportunity to input into the development of a number of apprenticeship standards and industry qualifications that would support entire generations in forging their own careers.

Every time an apprentice completes their apprenticeship, I have a “proud parent” moment. When you get a “thank you” for helping students achieve qualifications that will help them gain a promotion, you can’t help but smile! Even though, in reality, they did all the hard work.

Today I find myself the Operations Manager of Uniper Engineering Academy. I work with an exceptional team that delivers skills and knowledge to the next generation of engineers who will help us achieve a zero-carbon future. That makes me very proud.

FES handbook changes: what you need to know
FE Voices
Paul Joyce, @Ofstednews Deputy Director for Further Education and Skil
Government white paper on adult education and skills is a missed opportunity
FE Voices
Rather than just another statement of good intentions, what is needed
More people would prefer their children to learn a trade than go to university
FE Voices
More people (48%) would prefer their child to get a vocational qualifi

Why apprenticeships?

My passion for apprenticeships is directly linked to my experience. As an apprentice, you can earn money, gain invaluable work experience and achieve nationally-recognised qualifications, all at the same time. I mean, why wouldn’t you?

When I chose an apprenticeship, people assumed I was giving up on any career ambition I had. How could I ever be successful if I didn’t have a degree? But it’s the entire opposite. An apprenticeship wasn’t me giving up on my career ambition. It was about finding a way to continue in education whilst securing an exciting career, that I love, in a way that suited my learning style. That is the message that I want everyone to hear.

An apprenticeship was absolutely the right choice for me. I was never a great academic, and I couldn’t see how I could apply what I was learning to real-life situations, because I had no experience. The apprenticeship did that; being able to learn and connecting that knowledge to how I did things at work was so insightful. All of a sudden, I was engaged and excited about studying… it became real and ignited a passion and motivation inside me to be the best I could be.

Green apprenticeships advisory panel

Working in the power sector, I see first-hand the challenges we face to deliver green energy to the UK in a way that we have never done before.

The energy and utility sector is facing unprecedented change. As we work to achieve a zero-carbon future, we are also facing skills challenges that will require us to recruit and train 277,000 people over the next decade. Apprenticeships are an excellent way for us to develop and nurture these important engineering skills and qualifications from a grassroots level. We are also giving learners an opportunity to play their part in nurturing a healthier planet.

Our industry is moving so quickly. We are having to nurture skills for jobs that haven’t even been invented yet… and that’s mind-blowing. Where do we even start?!

Being part of the green apprenticeships advisory panel will really help us to define the apprenticeships we need to secure the skills to deliver a green economy. The work undertaken by the GAAP is not only important, but the careers we are identifying on the horizon are so exciting and groundbreaking…. and being able to help shape that is a real privilege.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Consultation launched to create new flexible apprenticeships (flexi-job Apprenticeship scheme)
FE Voices
Consultation launched to create new #FlexiApprenticeships The flexi-jo
FES handbook changes: what you need to know
FE Voices
Paul Joyce, @Ofstednews Deputy Director for Further Education and Skil
Government white paper on adult education and skills is a missed opportunity
FE Voices
Rather than just another statement of good intentions, what is needed
More people would prefer their children to learn a trade than go to university
FE Voices
More people (48%) would prefer their child to get a vocational qualifi
Supreme Court ruling could save Colleges and Universities millions in VAT
FE Voices
A @UKSupremeCourt ruling means that organisations such as Universities
Out of the dark and into the light of End-point assessment
FE Voices
It was quite comfortable sitting on the fence watching, as the first a
How we expect universities and colleges to tackle harassment and sexual misconduct
FE Voices
The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) today (19 Apr) called for
Employer Hiring Activity is Picking up as UK’s Lockdown Starts to Ease
FE Voices
Throughout the last year, we've been tracking how the labour market ha
Don’t Let the AEB 90% Funding Threshold Catch You 0ut!
FE Voices
The recent announcement that the Adult Funding Threshold was being ret
£10 to £15bn funding boost needed for education recovery, says new report
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson’s pupil catch up pledge: New analysis released today [
Planned ‘clawback’ of adult education funding puts recovery plans in jeopardy
FE Voices
Government’s recovery plans in jeopardy because of cuts to adult tra
EDSK: A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a ‘Baccalaureate’
FE Voices
@EDSKthinktank - A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5616)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page