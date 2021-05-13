 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Is Trusting Your Employees the Key to Business Survival in the New World?

Details
Hits: 359
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Throughout the past year, businesses have placed an enormous amount of trust on their employees, especially for organisations that have been forced to mobilise their workforce at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that during lockdown, 46.6 per cent of the UK work force logged in from home, and that 86 per cent of those did so because of the pandemic.

Managers and leaders have had to motivate teams to complete tasks and engage with business strategies remotely while under the immense pressure of lockdown and amidst a national mood of dejection. As more workers return to the workplace, how can we maintain a positive and productive attitude?

Between furloughs, reduced hours, isolation and the risk of sickness, maintaining contact and trust in employees in the new world has been a challenge. But the effort to support your staff team is justified through increased productivity and profitability.

With one study revealing that employees who felt trusted in the workplace are 76 per cent more engaged than staff in low-trust environment, trusting your staff may save you from company liquidation if the economy worsens.

Here, we look at how to show that you trust your staff and why this is so important for the future of your business.

Why we mistrust and must trust

Mistrust in the workplace is an unhelpful but understandable sentiment, especially during times of economic uncertainty and business troubles. The investment in staff is expected to be returned with dedication and an export of effort by all players in your enterprise. Although research shows that scepticism of staff may begin as early as during the interview process.

One survey of workers and jobseekers revealed that 37 per cent of people were prepared to lie on their CV and in the interview to secure their job. 83 per cent of these people said that they secured a job as consequence. Already, the interview process can create suggestions that managers and leaders are being deceived into hiring staff who may not have the best interest in the organisation, only themselves.

However, these “lies” should be reassessed for their true purpose. They are exaggerated claims rather than complete falsifications and done with the intent of securing a job.

As a consequence, workplaces may naturally have an air of mistrust. According to one report, only 16 per cent of UK workers trust their managers. But this presents your business with a unique opportunity to progress ahead of your competition.

Access to skills for all will be vital in unlocking a post-COVID recovery for the whole nation â€“ the Government is right to focus on it
FE Voices
The 2021 state opening of parliament marked the start of another parli
The Online Safety Bill launched today to keep children safe, stop racial hate and protect democracy online
FE Voices
#TheOnlineSafetyBill will help protect young people and clamp down on
Plan for Jobs: Almost 2 million fewer people are expected to be out of work than initially forecast
FE Voices
@RishiSunak sees #PlanForJobs in action @PillarsBrewery As new figures

Workplaces require a balance of trust between staff and management. It starts from the top. If managers do not trust their employees to work diligently and uphold the values of the company, how can employees expect management to do right by them?

How to trust again

Trusting your employees is easy. But proving that you trust them requires extra effort. Trust is made by demonstrating that the company has the best interests of is staff at heart and is interested in developing them to the best of their ability.

This can be achieved by simply praising staff when it’s appropriate. Employment isn’t reward enough in the new flexible, digital world and proving that you care and value your staff can go a long way. Some organisations incentivise ideas that can improve business performance, which gets staff involved with business strategies and offers a perspective that management may not fully appreciate.

Sharing information with staff is also essential for creating a trusting environment. Openness is key and revealing information that may have traditionally been kept from staff members can reveal some interesting results. Sharing budgets and strategies with staff proves that your company has a culture of trust. Even more, staff are able to work more effectively towards a goal with greater understanding of what their work contributes.

Investing in employee development is another gratuitous effort that demonstrates trust in the employees and assures staff that their future and work in the company is assured and valued. Leadership development and training courses to accelerate learning on the job are valued by staff and can make employees more valuable and productive for businesses.

The value of trust

While the contributions of staff who are trusted in the workplace can create extra profitability, research proves that the value of trust is quite concrete in many organisations.

For example, one survey showed that 24 per cent of UK workers have left their company due to issues around trust.

In the UK, the average cost of replacing an employee is £12,000. Staff retention is essential moving into the post-lockdown world of employment. Where low trust environments amidst economic uncertainty may contribute to staff apprehensions about their working future, workers may begin to seek alternative employment they feel is more secure.

Ensuring that your staff feel trusted contributes to a feeling of security and avoids unnecessary and unwanted resignations that can cost the company money in rehiring and retraining. Some data further suggests that employees with a ten-year-plus tenure in employment are the highest performing and most engaged workers in a team. Creating a trusting environment to maintain staff loyalty is essential for productivity.

Trust may appear as an abstract construct in the fast-paced reality of business but returning to work after a slow-paced and different form of work has revealed the need to step back and evaluate the essential needs of employers. While the work continues to make sure that staff are safe in the workplace, the focus on trust and happiness should not be lost. When developing your strategies to compete in the new marketplace of the post-pandemic world, ensure that your business approaches account for an environment that encompasses trust.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Access to skills for all will be vital in unlocking a post-COVID recovery for the whole nation – the Government is right to focus on it
FE Voices
The 2021 state opening of parliament marked the start of another parli
Multidisciplinary teaching: Empowering leaders and companies to become more adaptable, innovative and creative
FE Voices
According to the latest "The Future of Jobs Report" by the World Econo
The Online Safety Bill launched today to keep children safe, stop racial hate and protect democracy online
FE Voices
#TheOnlineSafetyBill will help protect young people and clamp down on
Plan for Jobs: Almost 2 million fewer people are expected to be out of work than initially forecast
FE Voices
@RishiSunak sees #PlanForJobs in action @PillarsBrewery As new figures
Top 5 skills priorities for UK employers: An agile skills training system more crucial than ever
FE Voices
Published today (6 May) the final report from the Workplace Training a
Collaborating to help young people into employment - a new paradigm?
FE Voices
I have worked within post 16 education for over 25 years and whilst th
£17 million announced to improve mental health and wellbeing support in schools and colleges
FE Voices
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Thousands of children and young people wi
Face coverings no longer required in schools and colleges from 17 May 2021
FE Voices
Face coverings no longer required in schools and colleges from 17 May
Safeguarding and Restorative Practice in the FE and Training sector
FE Voices
My personal interest in the value of restorative practice started when
Fastest Growing Hard Skills During the Covid Crisis
FE Voices
In today’s Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we take a look at th
EDSK calls for major changes to university admissions
FE Voices
On the day that the Government closes its consultation on the future o
Landmark skills training report calls for wide-ranging reboot of UK system
FE Voices
@BritishChambers and @Indeed's major new report is calling for a root

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5672)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page