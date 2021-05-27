 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Employers eligible for £1000 cash boost for every T Level student placement

Details
Hits: 198
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
T Levels logo

CASH BOOST FOR T LEVELS

  • Employers eligible for £1000 cash boost for every T Level student placement
  • Extra funding will help employers to continue hosting placements while they recover from the pandemic
  • Placements offer real career experience, providing students with the skills they need to get good jobs

Employers will be able to claim a £1,000 cash boost for every T Level student they host on a high-quality industry placement, as part of a new incentive scheme launched today (27th May).

The new technical qualifications - co-created with over 250 employers including Fujitsu and Amazon – are equivalent to three A Levels and uniquely combine classroom study with industry placements.

 

T Levels are a key part of the government’s reforms to revolutionise skills and technical education, generating the skilled workforce that businesses need for the future and giving students the experience they need to progress into well-paid jobs, further study or an apprenticeship.   

 

Industry placements form a key component of T Level courses, with students spending at least 45 days (or 315 hours) with an employer. They offer local businesses an excellent chance to nurture and build a skilled talent pipeline for the future, while helping to level up opportunities as we recover from the pandemic. Students gain vital hands-on experience and invaluable insight of the world of work, setting them up for success in the next steps of their career.   

 

Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Gillian Keegan said:

“T Levels are a game changer for young people, providing a fantastic high-quality technical alternative to A levels and helping to produce the skilled talent pipeline of tomorrow as we recover from the pandemic.

“Employers are already recognising the value hosting a T Level industry placement can bring to their business, helping them to build the skilled workforce they need for the future. This temporary cash boost will help even more employers to experience the benefits, while also providing young people with invaluable first-hand experience in the workplace.”

The incentive fund is designed to offer support to employers impacted by the pandemic, to ensure they can continue to host placements. Employers will be able to claim for up to 20 students for the available T Level subject areas from 27 May 2021 until July 2022.

The first three T Levels in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction, Digital Production, Design and Development and Education and Childcare were introduced in September 2020.  A further seven will be available from 2021 in subjects including Healthcare, Science and Onsite Construction and subjects including Finance, Media, Broadcast and Production and Legal Services will be introduced from 2022 and 2023.

The fund will complement the Employer Support Package already in place, which provides support for employers to deliver high-quality industry placements, through online guidance, case studies and workshops and an Invitation to Tender will be launched this summer. This package will be continued into the 2021/22 academic year.

How to Make Learning Fulfilling for Your People
FE Voices
Do you ever just sit and ask yourself, why do we work? While the answe
What is so distinctive about the English apprenticeship programme?
FE Voices
@TomBewick talks to the International Network of Innovative Apprentice
How can Apprentice retention be improved?
FE Voices
@VistarQuals- Supporting Apprentice Retention Rates Spending increasin

Also published today is a new Employer Guide to help businesses understand how to host an industry placement, including details on what is expected of them during the placement.

This package of support builds on the government’s work to transform post-16 education so every young adult has a range of opportunities open to them, removing the illusion that a degree is the only path to a good career. 

Chris Young, Education and Skills Delivery Manager, Hinkley Point C Project said:

“T Levels bring many benefits to business and that’s why we have committed to supporting T Level industry placements as part of the Hinkley Point C Project in the 2021/22 curriculum year.

“We worked with our partners Bridgwater & Taunton College during the pandemic to offer support to learners and we continue to work closely with them to support both the digital and construction T Level pathways we’ll offer from September.“ 

The funding boost comes on top of the £165m already invested through the capacity and delivery funding in 2018/19 to support further education providers prepare for the delivery of high quality industry placements.  

An additional £7m has also been invested though the employer support pilot fund to work with employers to test ways to support them to offer placements.  

This is part of the wider investment of nearly £500m, that includes capital funding to improve the quality of facilities and equipment to be used to deliver T Levels, and investment in the T Level Professional Development (TLPD) offer.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Black Lives Mattered?
FE Voices
A year on from the brutal murder of George Floyd, how much do Black Li
How to Make Learning Fulfilling for Your People
FE Voices
Do you ever just sit and ask yourself, why do we work? While the answe
Nearly 500 people per day across Great Britain have started on the £238M JETS scheme
FE Voices
AROUND 100,000 people who lost jobs in the pandemic are on the road ba
The Skills and post-16 Education Bill and £83 million Post-16 Capacity fund launched - Sector Reaction
FE Voices
@EducationGovUK - New #SkillsBill to transform skills and training, le
What is so distinctive about the English apprenticeship programme?
FE Voices
@TomBewick talks to the International Network of Innovative Apprentice
The Skills Bill will bring significant changes to the skills landscape - But it is not a revolution in lifelong learning
FE Voices
The Skills Bill is quiet on support for any qualifications below Level
The Importance of Identifying Labour Market Demand at the Local Level
FE Voices
In today's Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we want to focus on th
How can Apprentice retention be improved?
FE Voices
@VistarQuals- Supporting Apprentice Retention Rates Spending increasin
Filling the educational gap: How FE providers could lay the foundations of a freelance future
FE Voices
Why we should be teaching students the rudiments of #freelancing and #
Supporting apprentices back into work and training after COVID-19
FE Voices
Quality Alliance guidance will support returning apprentices The Quali
£14 million to champion family hubs, including launching a National Centre for Family Hubs
FE Voices
Education Secretary champions positive contribution of families @Gavin
A blueprint for a stronger and fairer system for all: Education recovery cannot happen on the cheap
FE Voices
Today (Wed 26 May), NAHT (@NAHTEdge), the union which represents leade

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Crisis? What crisis? Is the Lack of Urgency in the Skills & Post 16 Education Bill A Missed Opportunity? 3 hours 18 minutes ago

Hi

What will the potential adult students have to achieve before joining
a new Level 3...

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on 5 Main Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education 3 hours 49 minutes ago

Isn't intelligence a tricky kind of thing, for instance different according to species...

Phil Smith
Phil Smith has published a new article: Initial teacher training providers have done everything within their gift to offer support and guidance through this difficult time 5 hours 44 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5724)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page