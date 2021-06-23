 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Why is menopause an issue for colleges?

Details
Hits: 49
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Helen Dyke, Senior Associate in the Employment team at Irwin Mitchell

Last month, Channel 4 aired a documentary - Sex, Myths and the Menopause, presented by Davina McColl. It revealed that many women experiencing menopausal symptoms are wrongly diagnosed and are prescribed medicines that don't tackle the core issue. Even those women who know that their symptoms are caused by menopause are often deterred from taking HRT because they are worried about developing breast cancer. In fact, only one in ten women take HRT in the UK despite overwhelming evidence that HRT has huge health benefits for most women and carries very few risks. 

It's about time that menopause is openly discussed as a health and work issue. But we're only at the start of this journey. Some large organisations have really invested in being 'menopause aware' and provide information, training and support to staff, but most haven't.  It’s certainly an issue that colleges need to consider, particularly given the 72% / 28% female/male gender balance in the FE sector as a whole.

Menopause affects all woman at some point in their life. Around 80% of women who are peri-menopausal or menopausal have symptoms including loss of confidence, disrupted sleep, anxiety, poor memory, joint and muscle pains, hair and skin changes, headaches / worsening migraines as well as the more commonly reported hot flushes. Those symptoms impact on all aspects of life and can significantly affect their physical and psychological wellbeing. 

The fact is that 51% of the population are female. Of these, 71% work and 4.3 million women over 50 years of age are in the workforce.  And that figure is expected to rise. The UK Commission for Employment and Skills predicts that the UK workforce in 2030 will be 'more multi-generational as well as older and female'.  Employers that sideline menopause as a 'women's issue' will lose out.

We held an HR Conference recently which included a module on the menopause and the law. It's clear from the feedback we received that there is a huge appetite amongst HR practitioners to support menopausal women in their organisations and retain their skills and experience. There is good reason for this – menopausal symptoms can lead to absence, decline in performance and cause women to leave roles in which they once thrived.

But how to achieve this? 

  1. Develop a strategy. It's helpful to appoint menopause 'champions' who can open up discussions, develop suitable policies and support women. We have a precedent menopause policy you can adapt for your college, available free of charge.
  1. Signpost where your staff can find reliable information about the menopause and HRT. Women can download the Balance Appwhich has been developed by Newson Health Menopause and Wellbeing Centre. It allows women to track their symptoms, access personalised expert content, share stories and obtain support.
  1. Consider what changes you can make to support menopausal women. Many organisational changes are free and relatively easy to implement. For example, workplace characteristics that make symptoms worse include: high temperatures, poor ventilation, humidity, no access to quiet or restful spaces, noise, dryness in the atmosphere and a lack of natural light. Think about how you can overcome these by, for example, providing breakout areas that offer quiet places to work in open plan offices, cold water stations and desk fans.
  1. Support flexible working. Allowing women to make changes to their usual working pattern, including when or where they work is particularly helpful.
  1. Train your managers so they understand the basics and can make appropriate decisions, and encourage women to speak up where their work is being impacted.  
  1. Accept that all women experience menopause differently. If you take the time to understand how the menopause is affecting individual employees (rather than assuming that everyone needs the same thing) you'll stand a much better chance of retaining the experience, knowledge and support your college needs.

Helen Dyke, Senior Associate in the Employment team at Irwin Mitchell

Redefining productivity this World Productivity Day 2021
Featured Voices
Today is #WorldProductivityDay. Celebrated annually, the day provides
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kirklees College today to discuss the FE Professional Development Grant pilots
Featured Voices
Prime Minister @BorisJohnson visits @kirkleescollegePrime Minister Bor
Leading engineer calls for a more feminine future for the field
Featured Voices
Just 29% of the UK's manufacturing and engineering workforce made up o

You may also be interested in these articles:

Redefining productivity this World Productivity Day 2021
Featured Voices
Today is #WorldProductivityDay. Celebrated annually, the day provides
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kirklees College today to discuss the FE Professional Development Grant pilots
Featured Voices
Prime Minister @BorisJohnson visits @kirkleescollegePrime Minister Bor
Brexit a double-edged sword for the UK labour market
Featured Voices
Five years from the seismic Brexit referendum of June 2016, the UK lab
Vocational training and education changed forever due to the pandemic
Featured Voices
A complete return to pre-pandemic TVET policy and practice is unlikely
Good for ME Good for FE is launched
Featured Voices
FE partnership launches community action drive to raise £1m of social
What students, teachers, parents and carers think and feel about assessments this year in the wake of the pandemic
Featured Voices
@Ofqual has a statutory duty to promote public confidence in regulated
Why higher education must evolve to support the hybrid workplace
Featured Voices
The global pandemic has impacted all corners of society, but higher ed
Leading engineer calls for a more feminine future for the field
Featured Voices
Just 29% of the UK's manufacturing and engineering workforce made up o
How Training Providers can prepare Apprentices for EPA
Featured Voices
@1stforEPA - Preparing for end point assessment (EPA) is a large part
Today is the deadline for submission of teacher assessed grades, this year it's personal
Featured Voices
Today (18 Jun) is the deadline for submission of teacher assessed grad
The Green Economy: Digging Deeper Into Employer Demand for Green Jobs Across the UK Regions
Featured Voices
In our previous Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we looked at the
Urgent apprenticeship reform necessary to prevent disadvantaged young people suffering double Covid blow
Featured Voices
@TheNFER have launched a new report: Putting Apprenticeships to Work f

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5804)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page