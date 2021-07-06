 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Festival of Learning award winners showcase the power of learning and inspire others to transform lives

Details
Hits: 2470
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Festival of Learning award winners

The Festival of Learning (@festival_learn) award winners for 2021 have been announced by Learning and Work Institute (@LearnWorkUK) 

The 12 winners, revealed at an online awards ceremony, include inspiring stories of adult learners, as well as outstanding adult learning provision, tutors and employers.  

Festival of Learning has been England’s biggest celebration of lifelong learning for almost 30 years. It is supported by Department for Education, NOCN, The Education and Training Foundation, Skills and Education Group, City Lit and The WEA. The Patron’s Award winner is chosen by Learning and Work Institute’s Patron, HRH The Princess Royal. All of this year’s winners show the power of learning to transform and enrich people’s lives.

The winners are:

Matthew Turner, an inspirational young man from Bradford who, having been held back by his autism, has been selected by HRH The Princess Royal to receive the Patron’s Award. He progressed in learning from Level 1 to Level 3, helping to create a better future for himself,

CARAS ESOL, an innovative and holistic project led by a south London charity working with young people and adults who are either seeking asylum or have a refugee background to progress in learning, has been awarded the President’s Award.

Rosie Wainwright has been awarded the Outstanding Individual Award. Rosie had a tumultuous start in life but has shown great tenacity in carrying on regardless of any barriers in the way. Going back to learning has transformed Rosie’s life and her academic and career prospects.

Salts Healthcare Ltd, has been recognised with the Employer Award, supported by NOCN. The several career pathways they offer their workers and their partnership with Birmingham Metropolitan College to deliver training has promoted growth and productivity; aided retention within the business; and supported their staff to overcome personal and professional barriers.

Jose Aguiar, from London, has won the Tutor Award, supported by Education and Training Foundation. Supporting learners within the criminal justice system to unlock their potential, Jose’s innovative and creative approach has played a huge role in the mental health and wellbeing of prisoners throughout lockdown

Naomi-Louize, a young mother from Bolton, received the Learning for Work Award, supported by NOCN. After witnessing her son struggling to have his hair cut, Naomi decided to take matters into her own hands. She has now gone onto complete Level 3 in barbering and is self-employed, working with young children who have learning difficulties or special needs.

Nikki-Ann Wyatt, from Salford, lost her successful career as a pastry chef following a serious motorbike accident. She has won the New Directions Award, supported by Skills and Education Group, after returning to learning at Trafford College Group and discovering her passion for engineering. Nikki is now embarking on a new journey at university, studying for a degree in civil engineering.

Innovation in assessment - #FutureOfAssessment Livestream Episode 1
Featured Voices
Hosted by Gavin Oâ€™Meara and Janine Oliver (Head of Assessment Innova
Importance of creative industries and apprenticeships
Featured Voices
The creative industries are hugely important to the country with most
People with dyslexia are just as smart as anyone else
Featured Voices
#DyslexiaWeek - According to the British Dyslexia Association (@BDAdys

Paul Ackroyd, a bus driver from Yorkshire, has been awarded the Learning for Health Award, supported by the WEA. Following a diagnosis with a lifechanging condition, Paul started a variety of Level 2 courses to gain a better understanding of his condition.

Hasan Jasim, from North Yorkshire, has won the English Language Learning Award. Motivated by a desire to support his family and create a better future for them after leaving Iraq, Hasan enrolled at the local Adult and Community Education centre to learn English. He is now undertaking additional studies so he can find work as a tiler, his previous trade.

Positive Progressions, a project delivered by Craven College, has received the Learning Provision Award. It is an employability project that engages with pre-troubled families who are furthest from the employment market, and aims to increase learners’ opportunities, helping to access training so they can gain employment and provide for their families.

Kirsty Young, from East Riding, has won the Return to Learning Award, supported by City Lit. From a young age, Kirsty faced domestic abuse and was isolated from the outside world. Kirsty was encouraged by her mum to join East Riding College and was able to start a new life for herself and her three children.

Daya Mohindra, who’s learning journey started as she approached her 80s, has been awarded the Online Learning Award. When Daya joined a health and wellbeing course organised for people with disabilities, she didn’t know she would go on to complete several online art courses using her lockdown time to develop herself into a more confident artist.

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute said;

“Learning something new has been a lifeline for many during pandemic, and adult education will be critical to our recovery too. Lifelong learning can help people find a new job or retrain for a new career. But it can also help you make new friends, be active in your community, and improve your health and wellbeing. That’s why we must make the next ten years the lifelong learning decade, offering everyone the chance to experience the difference learning at any age can bring.

“Our award winners show just how powerful learning can be and the difference that great tutors and learning providers can make. I hope their stories help to inspire others to go into learning, and make the case for a renewed commitment to - and investment in – lifelong learning.”

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, said:

“I’d like to congratulate all of this year’s Festival of Learning award winners and finalists. These awards shine a light on the power of education to change people’s lives. I hope the inspirational stories of the outstanding adult learners motivate others to fire up their own learning journeys.

“We have put skills at the heart of our plans to build back from the pandemic. Our Lifetime Skills Guarantee and Plan for Jobs will make sure everyone has the opportunity to learn and develop the skills they need to succeed at any age. As part of this, our Free Courses for Jobs offers almost 400 free courses to adults without a full level 3 qualification in a range of sectors including engineering, health and digital, to help even more people get good jobs”.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Innovation in assessment - #FutureOfAssessment Livestream Episode 1
Featured Voices
Hosted by Gavin O’Meara and Janine Oliver (Head of Assessment Innova
Importance of creative industries and apprenticeships
Featured Voices
The creative industries are hugely important to the country with most
UK Lockdown roadmap: Are the educational institutions prepared?
Featured Voices
With the easing of lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom, the Go
Anti Racism In Action - #AntiRacismInAction Episode 1
Featured Voices
#AntiRacismInAction with Shaid Mahmood, Dr Sam Parrett OBE and Mandeep
People with dyslexia are just as smart as anyone else
Featured Voices
#DyslexiaWeek - According to the British Dyslexia Association (@BDAdys
Prospero’s books and the official utopias of further education
Featured Voices
Since the 1944 Education Act the policies of successive governments to
Exams set to return as DfE and Ofqual confirm plans for summer 2022
Featured Voices
Today (30 Sept) the Department for Education (@EducationGovUK) and @Of
Ofqual’s approach to grading exams and assessments in summer 2022 and autumn 2021
Featured Voices
@Ofqual has statutory objectives to maintain standards and promote pub
From Graduation to Your First Job: The Essential Tools to Getting Hired
Featured Voices
Leaving university behind you and getting your very first job is a dau
How Has Demand for Digital Jobs and Skills Changed in the Last 12 Months?
Featured Voices
We hear a lot about the growing demand for digital jobs and skills, bu
£500 million Plan for Jobs Expansion plus £3000 Apprenticeship Incentive Extension
Featured Voices
Hundreds of thousands of people to be supported as part of the more th
5 key factors to consider before applying for an apprenticeship
Featured Voices
For the younger generation who are unsure about what pathway they shou

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Futures
Futures has published a new article: Over half of students are interested in applying for an apprenticeship – but do they know how? 40 minutes ago
Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: People with dyslexia are just as smart as anyone else 1 hour 3 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 19 minutes ago

UKSA's Strategy https://t.co/KDEfk5gjpO https://t.co/Ch0nTMHOyy
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6144)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page