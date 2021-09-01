 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

FE News is 18 years old: Thank you, we wouldn’t be here without you!

Details
Hits: 529

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
FE News is 18 years old: Thank you, we wouldn’t be here without you!

September 2021 marks the 18th anniversary of the launch of FE News and job board FE Careers 

I wanted to write a personal note of thanks to everyone, September 2021 is a big month for us and the FE News family. I thought about writing a traditional press release, but then again, FE News hasn’t been a traditional media company for 18 years, why do this to announce our 18th anniversary?

So I thought I would write a personal note of thanks instead, as this is the purpose of this article, to say thank you!

Thank you to all of our contributors, the FE Community, our audience, our advertisers and sponsors, we really appreciate your continued support. Without you, we would not be here, so thank you!

A lot has changed since launched back in September 2003, particularly with how we communicate and use technology in our day to day lives. After FE News was launched, we had Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, the iphone, the ipad, Zoom… I can’t imagine a world without these services and tools to communicate….   

But our mission at FE News has remained the same:   

  • Showcase best practice, innovation and emerging strategy, by providing a wide lens view with diverse voices and views.  
  • Unite the entire sector by supporting joined up thinking, collaboration and cooperation.   
  • Highlight the positive impact the sector makes to learners, to communities and employers, by showcasing your positive news and announcements.   

We have enjoyed 800% growth in traffic on FE News in the past 4 years and we’ve moved from 20 pieces of content per week to 250 pieces of content per week… which is amazing.  

Reaching Key Influencers

In the past 8 months FE News have had exclusive articles from many key decision makers and policy makers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi SunakGavin Williamson and Mims Davies… they are watching and most importantly listening to your voice on FE News.

What a journey

So, thank you for being a massive part of the journey so far…   

September is going to be a month of celebration for FE News, I can’t believe we have turned 18… but then I look in the mirror, back in 2003, I had a lot darker hair than now (my kids now say I have metallic hair).

Communications have changed, digital is now very, very much the norm (it wasn’t back in 2003, we hadn’t had Facebook or Twitter until a year after FE News launched), but what a journey the FE, Skills and Employability sector has been on for the past 18 years. The highs and the lows, we’ve all experienced.

The last 18 months in particular have seemed to really been a time of refining in the fire created by Covid and the longer term impacts of Brexit, particularly for skills and employability. It has become mainstream news.

Tutoring revolution builds as students return to class
Featured Voices
All three ways for schools to access tutoring to help their students c
The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload - Book Review
Featured Voices
Rejigging Your Thoughts Professor Dan Levitinâ€™s (@DanLevitin) bestse
School leaders highlight how curriculum has been adapted to support pupils in Covid-19 learning recovery
Featured Voices
A new report published today by the National Foundation for Educationa

I honestly believe that the sector is coming back stronger and more impactful than I can ever remember. The last 18 months is fresh in our mind, but has personally felt that the sector has stepped up with real solutions to make impactful change and at a time when the nation really needed and still needs it. Which is excellent to see and experience.

The real influencers, policy makers and key decision makers know that the nation needs a strong skills policy, we need a joined up approach with employability and skills to create long term sustainable jobs, we also need a strong skills policy and guidance, along with clear sign posts to help people get there. That education, skills and employment are key tools for social justice, as well as raising productivity. This is massive progress, never before have we had a serving Prime Minister and Chancellor write for FE News… in a couple of month period, we have had both.

This is amazing…but there is still so far to go, so many more challenges that need solutions, so much more potential for unity and joined up collaborative thinking and working across the sector. For us to embrace the entire FE, Skills and Employability eco-system and continually provide impactful life changing solutions to individuals, to communities, to entire job sectors.

FE News is growing up

As a part of the whole 18 years and FE News becoming an adult, we are launching a bunch of new services in the Autumn to help you engage in new cool ways with diverse voices and experts across the sector.

We will also shortly be launching a new FE News website as well! So I can’t wait to show this to you, it has been a year in the making. It is nearly, nearly ready.

So once again, thank you! We can’t wait for you to join us on the next chapter of the journey.

Don’t forget, your voice is powerful… we also encourage diverse voices and perspectives – so if you would like to write, upload a video or podcast – we would really encourage this. 

We launched FE Voices back in 2016 to give a voice back to everyone in the sector, as long as it is solution led… then we would love to share your views with the FE Community.

Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

You may also be interested in these articles:

Tutoring revolution builds as students return to class
Featured Voices
All three ways for schools to access tutoring to help their students c
The FE sector needs more support to tackle global issues facing the world, warns new report
Featured Voices
A new report published by the Education and Training Foundation (@E_T
The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload - Book Review
Featured Voices
Rejigging Your Thoughts Professor Dan Levitin’s (@DanLevitin) bestse
Higher Education Short Course Challenge Competition - up to 20 universities and colleges to be funded to run short courses
Featured Voices
@EducationGovUK - Short university courses to provide flexible trainin
School leaders highlight how curriculum has been adapted to support pupils in Covid-19 learning recovery
Featured Voices
A new report published today by the National Foundation for Educationa
“The face of Britain is becoming a face of diversity” and VTCT is following suit
Featured Voices
@VTCT_uk #EDI One year on In May 2020, the brutal murder of George Flo
The role of colleges in preparing students for global citizenship
Featured Voices
I believe that the role of colleges in preparing our students to be Gl
Switching Off: How Coming Off Grid Could Help Student Mental Health
Featured Voices
As students prepare to return to academic life, Lichfield Mental Healt
Apprenticeships make a magnificent comeback after being negatively impacted by lockdowns
Featured Voices
When lockdown came into action last spring, people of all ages, from a
Pearson Global Learner Survey finds Majority Want to Increase Their Understanding of Equity and Social Issues
Featured Voices
@Pearson_UK Global Learner Survey: Majority Want to Increase Their Und
FSB calls for £3k Employer Apprenticeship incentive extension
Featured Voices
In response to the publication of statistics on apprenticeships and tr
Share of young people receiving benefits increased by two-thirds during the crisis- sector reaction
Featured Voices
The proportion of young adults claiming income-related benefits increa

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 1 hour

Remote Learning - What’s hot and what’s not!

Overview Remote Learning. Digital Learning. Online Learning. Virtual Learning. Distance Learning. Whatever you call it, it is and has become the...

  • Wednesday, 15 September 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Sandeep
Sandeep commented on STEM Education in the New Normal: A Hybrid Model of Technical Education 1 hour 36 minutes ago

For online instructors, trainers, and aspiring edupreneurs this is awesome news. But the struggle...

Sandeep
Sandeep commented on STEM Education in the New Normal: A Hybrid Model of Technical Education 1 hour 37 minutes ago

For online instructors, trainers, and aspiring edupreneurs this is awesome news. But the struggle...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6016)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page