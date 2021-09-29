 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How Has Demand for Digital Jobs and Skills Changed in the Last 12 Months?

Details
Hits: 114
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

We hear a lot about the growing demand for digital jobs and skills, but we rarely get past the headlines into the details of what this actually means. In this piece, we're going to go into the forest to view the trees themselves, looking at demand across geographies and in terms of the jobs and skills being sought by employers.

In order to do this, we've identified a cluster of occupations which are particularly associated with the digital sector -- including things like IT engineers, Programmers and software development professionals, and Web design and development professionals -- and all the insights below are based on employer job postings for these occupations over the last 12 months.

We can begin by looking at employer demand from a location perspective, and in the chart below we've tracked the month-on-month percentage change in job postings for these digital occupations across every LEP region and the three devolved governments.

The most interesting points to note are that demand in August 2021 was higher in almost all areas of the country than 12 months before, with the exceptions being:

  • York, North Yorkshire & East Riding (27.2% decline in employer postings),
  • Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly (-15.0%),
  • Solent (-9.7%), and Greater Cambridge & Greater Peterborough (0.0%).

Other areas have seen growth significantly higher than the national average (24%), with Cumbria (104.4%), North East (95.1%), and Gloucestershire (59.8%) particularly standing out:

Our occupation data is tagged to both job titles and skills, which means we can identify demand at a far more granular level than the 13 digital occupations we've identified.

The following chart looks at job titles being sought by employers over the last year using three metrics: the total number of postings for that job title over the period (unique postings); growth in postings over the year in absolute numbers (absolute change); and proportionate growth in postings over the year (percentage change).

The unique postings data tells us which jobs are most in demand, and unsurprisingly roles like Software Engineers and Software Developers are at the top of the pack. However, the data on percentage change is perhaps the most interesting, as it is in this that we begin to get some hints as to how demand is shaping up for the future.

For instance, jobs like Agile Delivery Managers (199% growth), Azure Cloud Engineers (188%), and Cloud Infrastructure Engineers (157%), which do not appear on the data for unique postings, have all seen significant growth in employer demand over the past year:

The skills and capabilities required to find employment in the competitive market
Featured Voices
A forward-thinking outlook on the education-to-career pathUK job vacan
The outstanding alternative: Lessons from delivering outstanding apprenticeships remotely
Featured Voices
What lessons should be retained from the crisis the pandemic caused fo
How digital measures are revolutionising the researcher experience
Featured Voices
By utilising skills and career development platform @InkpathUK, Brunel

In the chart below we have used the same metrics as the previous chart, but this time to look at the technical skills being requested by employers in their job advertisements.

Again, the data on unique postings is interesting as it shows which skills are most in-demand, but in terms of getting a sense of where skills demand is heading, the data on percentage change is very revealing.

Here we see the skills that are currently driving the sector coming through, and these include things like Terraform (95% growth), Kubernetes (84%), and AI (63%).

You may also be interested in these articles:

The skills and capabilities required to find employment in the competitive market
Featured Voices
A forward-thinking outlook on the education-to-career pathUK job vacan
The outstanding alternative: Lessons from delivering outstanding apprenticeships remotely
Featured Voices
What lessons should be retained from the crisis the pandemic caused fo
If it thinks it can’t get the staff today, FE needs to wake up and smell the coffee.
Featured Voices
The Office for National Statistics (@ONS) recently reported that job v
‘I urge you to hear me’: Changing prison education for the better
Featured Voices
The Chief Inspectors Amanda Spielman (@Ofstednews) and Charlie Taylor
5 ways colleges can optimise their IT infrastructures post-pandemic​
Featured Voices
When the pandemic hit and colleges were forced to transition to remote
Ten years of the School of Communication Arts: Looking back and forging ahead
Featured Voices
How does the School of Communication Arts (SCA) differ from, say, a un
Minister Chris Philp's speech at the AI Summit launching the National AI Strategy
Featured Voices
#LTW @CPhilpOfficial DCMS Minister celebrates tech success, particular
How Does Nature Impact Students' Well-Being?
Featured Voices
How often do you see joyful children playing outside with their peers,
College leaders warn Rishi Sunak not to turn the clock back on public spending
Featured Voices
Colleges leaders have challenged the Chancellor to be bold in the spen
Do you have to give employees the opportunity to appeal against their dismissal if they are made redundant?
Featured Voices
Redundancy is one of the potentially fair reasons for dismissal listed
How digital measures are revolutionising the researcher experience
Featured Voices
By utilising skills and career development platform @InkpathUK, Brunel
If Nadhim Zahawi is serious about Levelling Up, boosting apprenticeships should be central to his decisions
Featured Voices
If @NadhimZahawi is serious about #LevellingUp across regions and sect

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

madeleine mann
madeleine mann has published a new article: Education charity The PTI announces winner of the Bernice McCabe Award 18 minutes ago
Emsi UK
Emsi UK has published a new article: How Has Demand for Digital Jobs and Skills Changed in the Last 12 Months? 22 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 45 minutes ago

Tech to Transform: #8 #Edtech and HE – post pandemic partnerships

Tech to Transform: #8 #Edtech and HE – post...

In episode 8 of our podcast series, Mantis PR's Rebecca Paddick sat down with Jisc’s head of higher education and student experience, James Clay, to...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6119)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page