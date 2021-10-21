 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

FIGHTING CYBERCRIME: THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL LAW

Details
Hits: 1000

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Anna Garland is a Course Director of undergraduate Law at Staffordshire University’s School of Justice, Security & Sustainability.

As a result of the global digital society, the world is increasingly operating in the virtual sphere, revolutionising many industries, including law. Technology has been instrumental in bringing a profession rooted in traditional practices into the modern era. However, this digitisation presents new challenges for the legal profession to conquer.

With people increasingly living and working in the digital sphere, lawyers have adapted to deal with new legal issues. The reliance on technology in business and industry has made cybercrime as big a threat as national security risks, and data from DCMS reveals how four in ten businesses (39%) have reported cyber security breaches or attacks in the last 12 months. The rise of social media has also opened new avenues of criminal activity, whether it be revenge porn, racist abuse, grooming or scams – and lawyers of the future must be trained to deal with this.

To be better equipped to confront the problems of the digital age, law students must learn the core concepts of digital law, to answer the big questions from ‘should robots have rights?’ to ‘how can we reduce cybercrime?’

Digital skills are becoming increasingly key across industries, and law is no different. The need for basic digital skills in the workplace has increased with 82% of job openings requiring some form of digital skills, according to the Department of Education. The migration of evidence systems, briefing documents and even witness testimonies in court to the digital space highlights how digital skills will be increasingly important to thrive in a career in law.

Many forms of legal advice can now be accessed through apps, AI and interactive websites to name just a few examples. For a versatile law career, future legal professionals should become accustomed to using and developing such technologies – and training is needed to do this. Studying digital law as a part of a law degree can give students experience in these fields and prepare them for versions of legal careers that the future holds.

At Staffordshire University, students can choose the digital law pathway as part of their LLB Law degree course, learning both the legal challenges the digital space presents and the digital skills to thrive in careers.

Digital research projects give students direct practical experience of utilising technology to solve real-life legal problems. Through exploring the digital law pathways, students are not only well-prepared for traditional legal careers like being a barrister, solicitor, or a chartered legal executive, but can also go into careers that are adjacent to law. For example, careers in compliance and regulations within businesses as well as retail management are complemented by the thorough understanding of digital markets, contracts and regulations taught through the digital law pathway.

THE IMPORTANCE OF SAFEGUARDING IN FE â€“ AND THE CHALLENGES THAT SURROUND THIS
Featured Voices
Understanding the importance of safeguarding is a duty that all funded
How Rochdale Council became a Top 100 Apprenticeship employer through their work in schools
Featured Voices
When the #apprenticeship levy was introduced, @RochdaleCouncil provide
How a multi academy trust supports workforce development using more than Â£100k in apprenticeship levy transfer funding
Featured Voices
@PlymouthCAST are a multi academy trust who secured more than Â£100k i

Digital law is by no means set to replace traditional law degrees but instead, act as an extra avenue of teaching where students are prepared for the ever-evolving discipline. Students must be taught the foundations of digital law to prepare for legal challenges of the future, and develop the skills required to help solve them.

Anna Garland is a Course Director of undergraduate Law at Staffordshire University’s School of Justice, Security & Sustainability.

You may also be interested in these articles:

THE IMPORTANCE OF SAFEGUARDING IN FE – AND THE CHALLENGES THAT SURROUND THIS
Featured Voices
Understanding the importance of safeguarding is a duty that all funded
How Rochdale Council became a Top 100 Apprenticeship employer through their work in schools
Featured Voices
When the #apprenticeship levy was introduced, @RochdaleCouncil provide
How a multi academy trust supports workforce development using more than £100k in apprenticeship levy transfer funding
Featured Voices
@PlymouthCAST are a multi academy trust who secured more than £100k i
The Skills and post-16 Education Bill and £83 million Post-16 Capacity fund launched - Sector Reaction
Featured Voices
@EducationGovUK - New #SkillsBill to transform skills and training, le
How the Wicomico County Public School District Kept Community Service Alive During COVID
Featured Voices
Community service has been a cornerstone in education for years. It’
The vocational route to Vice Principal
Featured Voices
Kate da Costa grew up in Cambridgeshire and attended Swavesey Village
Government right to put skills at heart of Net Zero Strategy
Featured Voices
The government today (19 Oct) published its Net Zero Strategy: #BuildB
Top 5 tips for the education sector: How to manage reputational risk in a digital era
Featured Voices
The pandemic has thrown up a myriad of issues that schools and college
Education Policy – What will we be talking about in 2022?
Featured Voices
As we move into the second year of our work at the Foundation for Educ
Building an Education Curriculum for a NetZero Future – Ensuring future generations learn about Climate Change
Featured Voices
As we move into the second year of our work at the Foundation for Educ
Hospitality Apprenticeships Week: 'You cannot fail to be impressed by WestKing’s prestige’
Featured Voices
To mark #HospitalityApprenticeshipsWeek (18-22 October), Westminster K
Free global employment for all refugees?
Featured Voices
How can the HR industry help the refugee crisis? In August, news chann

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 23 minutes ago

3-part webinar series: Delivering training in a hybrid...

Book your place here Last year, many of you did an amazing job in pivoting overnight to support apprentices online. But now the long-term move to...

  • Thursday, 09 December 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 26 minutes ago

3-part webinar series Apprenticeships in a hybrid world –...

Book your place here Hybrid and flexible working is here to stay. But what does this mean for you as a provider, as you respond to the needs of...

  • Wednesday, 17 November 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 29 minutes ago

Free webinar: The world of hybrid working – what does this...

The world of work has changed dramatically, not least the long-term move to hybrid and flexible working. But what does this mean for apprenticeship...

  • Wednesday, 03 November 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6206)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page