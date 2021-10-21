 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The vocational route to Vice Principal

Details
Hits: 165
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kate da Costa, Vice Principal, Curriculum Development at Cambridge Regional College

Kate da Costa grew up in Cambridgeshire and attended Swavesey Village College during her secondary education. Although she didn’t have a clear idea of what career path she wanted to follow, Kate was encouraged to take A-levels after completing her GCSEs.

The limitation of three subjects seemed restrictive and upon further exploration, Kate discovered that Cambridge Regional College was offering a new Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma in Uniformed Public Services (UPS). The course content covered a wide range of topics, across the breadth of public services, which appealed to Kate.

Kate said, “Coming to Cambridge Regional College was the best decision I ever made. The course I studied gave me the confidence to travel, and the support I received from my tutor taught me the qualities required to be a good teacher. In addition, the connections I made at CRC presented me with the opportunity to become a teacher myself.”

Kate thoroughly enjoyed her UPS studies and found that while she kept changing her mind about which Public Service she wanted to work in, she veered more towards the Army or university. Unsure of which direction to take, Kate decided to take a gap year and stayed with family overseas while she worked out her next steps and over the following 12 months, Kate worked and travelled along the West coast of Canada. Upon returning the UK, Kate secured employment as a Lab Technician with a local company and in her spare time, played football with West Ham ladies alongside studying for her football coaching qualifications.

Having kept in touch with her UPS Tutor by sharing UPS study information and resources that she had discovered while in Canada, the professional connection resulted in a phone call to Kate to enquire about what she was doing now that she had returned from her travels. Following a meeting with her former tutor, and a task of preparing a lesson plan and delivering the lesson, Kate was offered a position teaching two days a week, while coaching the College football team and working in the sports centre for the remainder of the week. The opportunity to work with the college felt like a more appropriate career move for Kate and it meant that she could continue playing with West Ham ladies F.C., something that was important to her. 

After completing her Teacher Training qualification in 2003, Kate took on a full-time teaching position in Uniformed Public Services and in 2004 was promoted to Sector Leader for Sport. Three years later, Kate received a further promotion to the position of Assistant Head of the Academy of Sports, Leisure and Science, which was followed by a move to Academy Manager in 2010. 

How the Wicomico County Public School District Kept Community Service Alive During COVID
Featured Voices
Community service has been a cornerstone in education for years. Itâ€™
Building an Education Curriculum for a NetZero Future â€“ Ensuring future generations learn about Climate Change
Featured Voices
As we move into the second year of our work at the Foundation for Educ
Hospitality Apprenticeships Week: 'You cannot fail to be impressed by WestKingâ€™s prestigeâ€™
Featured Voices
To mark #HospitalityApprenticeshipsWeek (18-22 October), Westminster K

Throughout this time, Kate worked with the Football Association as a Tutor for Level 1 Coaching qualifications and Emergency First Aid. In 2012, Kate took on the role of Head of Faculty for Sports and UPS, and two years later was promoted to Director of Faculty for Sports, UPS, Childcare & Health and 14-16 provision. In 2017, Kate was appointed as Director of the 14-19 Study Programmes and in May 2019 took up post as Vice Principal for Curriculum Development. 

Kate added, “Cambridge Regional College is a fantastic, nice place to work. Being able to work my way up the career ladder has enabled me to evolve at each stage and I believe this has been instrumental in my development.”

Kate now works alongside several tutors that she once taught, and colleagues that worked with her during her sporting career, including current Head of Sports and UPS, Pete Hockey, who represented CRC nationally, alongside Kate, whilst both were students at CRC. 

Kate concluded, “In another life I imagine myself as a Football Coach, probably to a women’s Superleague Football team, but I have found my vocation in Further Education, and in my role as Vice Principal. I am focussed on supporting CRC to be the best college that it can be, while achieving the recognition that the college and staff team deserves. Maybe one day I will look to continue my journey up the career ladder but for now I have goals that I would like to achieve in my existing role. I’m really passionate about FE – I’ve seen first-hand how it can transform lives – it has certainly transformed mine and I will continue to make sure we can make that difference for others for as long as I possibly can.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Skills and post-16 Education Bill and £83 million Post-16 Capacity fund launched - Sector Reaction
Featured Voices
@EducationGovUK - New #SkillsBill to transform skills and training, le
How the Wicomico County Public School District Kept Community Service Alive During COVID
Featured Voices
Community service has been a cornerstone in education for years. It’
FIGHTING CYBERCRIME: THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL LAW
Featured Voices
As a result of the global digital society, the world is increasingly o
Government right to put skills at heart of Net Zero Strategy
Featured Voices
The government today (19 Oct) published its Net Zero Strategy: #BuildB
The Ufi VocTech Challenge – what does it mean for FE? | #VocTechFutures Episode 3
Featured Voices
Ufi VocTech Trust launched their VocTech Challenge White Paper in Apri
Adaptations for 21-22 and beyond | #FutureOfAssessment Episode 3
Featured Voices
Future of Assessment: Adapting assessment – this year and beyondHost
Top 5 tips for the education sector: How to manage reputational risk in a digital era
Featured Voices
The pandemic has thrown up a myriad of issues that schools and college
Building an Education Curriculum for a NetZero Future – Ensuring future generations learn about Climate Change
Featured Voices
As we move into the second year of our work at the Foundation for Educ
How Upskilling Our Workforce Can Combat the Labour Shortage
Featured Voices
Dan Howard, Operations Director of Learning for Work, @NCFE, looks at
Do you understand and safeguard your learners’ needs from day one?
Featured Voices
#EqualityIsQuality#EqualityIsQuality - Every learner that walks throug
Hospitality Apprenticeships Week: 'You cannot fail to be impressed by WestKing’s prestige’
Featured Voices
To mark #HospitalityApprenticeshipsWeek (18-22 October), Westminster K
Number of adults in basic skills learning plummets by over 60% in a decade as new group launches to reverse the trend
Featured Voices
The number of adults participating in English and maths learning in En

Community Connected Learning #EdgyThinking Livestream 4

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Novus
Novus has published a new article: Creating the infrastructure to reduce the digital deficit in prisons 11 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 13 minutes ago

Burberry Inspire Celebration

Burberry Inspire Celebration

Burberry Inspire, the first in-school arts and culture programme of its kind, brings together innovative, virtual partnerships between Yorkshire and...

Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: The vocational route to Vice Principal 38 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6197)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page