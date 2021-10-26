 
End to end learner journeys – from initial to end-point assessments | #FutureOfAssessment Ep 4

End to end learner journeys

Hosted by Gavin O’Meara and Leo Webster (Assessment Product Manager, NCFE), we invited Jack Edwards (Academy Director, Swift) and Mike Blakely (Exeter College) to discuss how we can best connect the learner journey– supporting individuals from the start of their apprenticeship right through to completion. The discussion looked at the importance of setting people up for success in terms of initial assessments to diagnose prior learning / strengths and weaknesses – and how we can use this information to build personalised learning plans and put positive steps in place throughout an apprenticeship programme. This development also comprises mental fitness, meta skills, and maths / English, to help learners have a truly transformational learning experience; completing their apprenticeships as well-rounded, highly skilled, qualified employees. The discussion also explored end-point assessments and how best to support and prepare learners for this milestone, looking at the challenges that emerged during the pandemic, the way the sector adapted, and what the future might look like.

