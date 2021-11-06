 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Next Step: Five Arqiva Graduates on Post-Education Choices

Details
Hits: 663
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Victoria Shepherd, Service Excellence Manager at Arqiva

The pandemic has had a huge impact on industries and supply chains across the country, and has highlighted more than ever the vitality of having a diverse workforce.

It’s no secret that students and school leavers have suffered immensely over the last 18 months. 

Now as the country looks to its recovery, it is crucial that efforts are made to illustrate the vast array of career paths available to this group, as well as the plethora of ways in which to enter the workforce. In this article, five Arqiva graduates discuss the opportunities and benefits that apprenticeships and graduate schemes provide:

Anya Champaneria – Graduate Software Developer 

The support network that a graduate scheme provides is one of the best aspects. I found switching from university, where you feel like you’ve accomplished a great deal, to a working environment where you are suddenly at the bottom of the chain, to be a bit of a daunting transition. But it turned out that graduate scheme environments are the perfect sounding board. You can ask as many questions as you like without the fear of being viewed as incompetent, or that you’re not living up to expectations. It’s important to remember that as much as you are invested in yourself, the company is invested in you too – they want you to thrive and feel welcomed.  

At Arqiva, I work in coding and computer software, and joined a team where I was less experienced than others within the role. Despite my qualifications, sometimes it could feel like I was back to square one. However, it’s not all about what you know. If you’re a candidate who excels when you’re expected to learn on the job, develop new skills, and just get stuck in, graduate schemes provide the perfect, judgement free environment. 

Archie Casey – Apprentice Graduate Engineer (Broadcast & Media Systems Engineer) 

Apprenticeships provide anyone with a really unique opportunity. While for some, traditional university degrees are a suitable option, I’d love to see more done to highlight the benefits that apprenticeships offer to school leavers. It’s really easy to latch on to the idea that the biggest bonus of an apprenticeship is that it doesn’t come with the same costs that university does. However, there’s far more to apprenticeships than simply avoiding a student loan.  

In my opinion, the opportunity to develop practical skills at the same time as theoretical ones –learning something and immediately being able to put it into practice – is just as valuable. As an engineer working in TV and radio broadcasting, this suits me down to a tee. I get to put my existing skills to use, while at the same time learning about new and emerging technologies, like 5G. Working on projects that have real-world implications and come with responsibility is invaluable, as well as a huge confidence boost. Nowadays, employers are placing increasing value on experience. An apprenticeship, and the hands-on practice it provides, is a great way to set yourself up for future success, whether you stay with the company you train with or branch out. 

Empowering young people to take action on climate change
Featured Voices
Climate change is affecting every country in the world, and we need to
How can data apprenticeships build back greener?
Featured Voices
With #COP26 in full swing, @CambridgeSpark is joining the â€˜green tec
Further Education teachers will be required to integrate sustainability into their teaching
Featured Voices
#COP26: @NadhimZahawi is putting the fight against #ClimateChange at t

Annicca Prince – Graduate Engineer (Radio Frequency) 

As with many industries, the pandemic introduced lots of new challenges. Virtual work presents a different sort of obstacle, especially in an industry where one of the foundations is field work. When you join a company – and in any company worth their salt – you should be surrounded by mentors. Entering the working world can be daunting and suddenly being surrounded by peers who have years of experience in their field can create a bit of a mental barrier. Fortunately, one of the key components of any graduate scheme is the support network. My role at Arqiva is as a graduate radio frequency engineer, which involves assessing sites and new installations for safety hazards. Having a mentor’s guidance, as well as a training programme with tangible goals has been really helpful. 

Anyone and everyone should give graduate schemes serious thought, especially within the tech industry, and especially women! A lot more can be done to encourage girls into STEM careers. At the school level, the trend still prevails that as a course progresses the split of males and females gradually favours males. Endorsing these careers at a young age and illustrating that societal pressures can be ignored would go a long way to addressing the balance. 

Charlie Stevens – Apprentice Video Engineer (Broadcast & Media Systems Technician) 

Apprenticeships provide an opportunity to get hands-on experience, which is so valuable in today’s society. This country has an incredibly diverse workforce, and more needs to be done to illustrate to those still in education that there are lots of options post-school. For some, universities provide an excellent next step. However, for anyone who is doubting whether higher education is the right choice, I’d definitely recommend considering an apprenticeship. 

Working in a large organisation allows you to interact with different arms of the business and from an early point, apprenticeships provide the opportunity to learn from an ever-expanding group of experts. At Arqiva, I’m an apprentice video engineer, which means that I ensure the systems are in place to receive the broadcast feed and then enable it to go out to the field teams for transmission. One of the most valuable aspects of apprenticeships is the database of contacts, and the opportunity to work with colleagues that really just want to see you succeed. There’s a bit of a misconception that when you pick an apprenticeship, that’s it; that’s the job that you are in for the rest of your career. In my opinion, they provide one of the best opportunities to move around, train in different areas and learn more about the wider working world.  

Bea Mekauskaite – Graduate Engineer (Dev Ops) 

Graduate schemes are a fantastic way to enter the world of work. They offer support, collaboration, and a great chance to learn from a set of talented individuals who have been there and done it all before. Graduate schemes give you the opportunity to be introspective, assess your progress and plot a course for future success. I joined Arqiva as a graduate engineer in Dev Ops, so I’ve learnt a lot about cloud development and maintaining cloud infrastructure through automation. I find that keeping an open line of communication with my manager, asking for suggestions and regularly looking back on what I’ve achieved is really helpful for setting future goals. 

The scheme has also been great for networking. It’s important to remember that while being supported, you can support others too. Joining mentorship groups is a great way to integrate yourself into the wider team, and they also help to improve diversity and inclusion within STEM careers. As a society, we all need to do more to encourage children from a young age to consider careers in in STEM. By the time they reach A-level and university age, it’s often too late. There are too few women in technology roles, and this must be tackled by all organisations alike. As a collective, highlighting and showcasing female engineers as role models would go a long way to progressing diversity and inclusion within the industry for future generations. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Empowering young people to take action on climate change
Featured Voices
Climate change is affecting every country in the world, and we need to
How can VocTech improve numeracy in FE? | #VocTechFutures Episode 5
Featured Voices
It’s number confidence week and numeracy in the UK has once more hit
Will Quince launches £12 million Transformation Fund for Family Hubs
Featured Voices
#ImplementingFamilyHubs - Children's Minister @WillQuince addresses th
How can data apprenticeships build back greener?
Featured Voices
With #COP26 in full swing, @CambridgeSpark is joining the ‘green tec
We need specialised University courses to fuel the future of FinTech
Featured Voices
FinTech has skyrocketed in popularity providing an accelerated evoluti
Nigel Huddleston pledges to create and expand youth facilities and level up opportunities in left behind areas through the Youth Investment Fund
Featured Voices
#YWW21 - Nigel Huddleston's (@HuddlestonNigel) key-note speech to the
#FutureOfAssessment with David Gallagher | Episode 5
Featured Voices
In this episode, the latest in the series, host Gavin O’Meara invite
UN predicts 24 million new jobs with a focus on sustainable practice and enforcement could be created by 2030
Featured Voices
Sustainable Jobs: The Environment Takes Priority 2020 was a disaster f
City & Guilds announce first female Chair - Dr Ann Limb CBE DL
Featured Voices
First woman appointed as Chair at City & Guilds (@cityandguilds)Ci
Parents are not stepping back from their children's education
Featured Voices
School was not out this summer! Parents want the best for their childr
Further Education teachers will be required to integrate sustainability into their teaching
Featured Voices
#COP26: @NadhimZahawi is putting the fight against #ClimateChange at t
Impetus warns against squandering new education catch up budget on unproven intervention
Featured Voices
Existing data fails to support lengthening the school day as a means

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 22 hours

Curriculum Design – A New Approach

Overview Curriculum design is the cornerstone of all successful programmes, hence the focus by Ofsted on Intent. In these changing times it is key...

  • Tuesday, 30 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Learning and Work Institute
Learning and Work Institute added a new event 22 hours

Lifelong Learning Week

#LifelongLearningWeek is our annual week of activity taking place across England, bringing together work from across Learning and Work Institute and...

  • Monday, 08 November 2021 12:00 AM
  • England
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell 23 hours ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6243)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page