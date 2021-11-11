 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Taking trades seriously: why associations and institutes are vital to the success of the Skills Bill

Details
Hits: 693
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Damian Walters, CEO, British Institute of Kitchen, Bedroom and Bathroom Installation

The Skills and Post 16 Education Bill passed a Parliamentary milestone last month as it passed from the Lords to the Commons on its legislative journey.

A key sign of the Government’s commitment to vocational education, the Bill rightly puts an emphasis on training following the skills needs of employers.

It is after all employers that will have the keenest sense of the expertise and ability that their future employees will need to demonstrate throughout their careers. In recognition of this, the Bill sets the requirement of employers and colleges working together to determine local skills needs and plan accordingly to meet them. 

It’s vital that the  arrangements that emerge to meet this requirement fully accommodate the views of the small businesses that will provide so many of the opportunities over the coming years. By their very nature, the bodies that tend to develop in response to national policy changes are all too often dominated by big businesses with the loudest voices and the resources needed to have an influence. Important as those undoubtedly are, they are far from the most significant drivers of growth in the UK economy. Businesses with fewer than 49 employees made up over 90% of UK firms at the start of last year, employing 13.3 million people and turning over £1.6 trillion. Conversely, big businesses with over 250 employees made up just 0.1% of the total business population. 

With this kind of economic significance, the skills needed for the industries these small businesses make up, like the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom installation sector that my institute represents, should arguably be prioritised. This is particularly true in light of the looming skills crisis that these industries face. In our case this is arising as a rapidly escalating lack of skilled tradespeople able to meet consumer demand. Put bluntly, there are just not enough skilled installers to keep up with the current boom in consumer demand for home improvements. This means customers are having to wait months instead of weeks for new kitchens and bathrooms to be installed.

Unfortunately, this lack of skilled tradespeople is part of a long term trend. Not enough young people have been encouraged to come into industries like ours, despite the prospect of a high-earning, stable career that it offers. We’ve got by for too long with an ageing workforce which is now looking forward to retirement - with over a third of installers suggesting that they are making retirement plans in a recent survey we ran.

London Chamber of Commerce and Industryâ€™s Quarterly Skills Survey â€“ an FE perspective
Featured Voices
Speaking at the launch event of the London Chamber of Commerce and Ind
Automotive apprentice working towards an electric and more sustainable future
Featured Voices
As we move towards the end of COP26, we highlight the work ofÂ Luke Kw
Back into a routine: looking at schools, colleges and other providers in light of COVID
Featured Voices
This is my first post as National Director (@Ofstednews), and itâ€™s f

Apprenticeships are the obvious answer to this issue, giving young people a route to build skills and a foothold in the industry. However, the time and effort needed to recruit and manage an apprentice, not to mention navigate what can be a complex regulatory and funding process, are daunting to very small businesses. This is where trade institutes and associations need to play a part. BIKBBI recently launched an industry-wide apprenticeship programme that provides KBB installers with an easy route to take on an apprentice without having to contend with any of the bureaucracy involved. Working with a network of strategic partners, including an Apprenticeship Training Agency (ATA), end point assessor and a nation-wide group of training providers, our programme has created a clear-route for young people to come into our industry. 

The investment of time and resource into doing this has come as a direct result of the insight we have into the needs of our industry. I am sure that institutes and associations that service other trades will have developed similar initiatives, based on their own awareness of what is needed. Given the economic importance of these types of businesses, and the opportunities trades provide to make a good living, institutions like ours are an asset that should not be ignored. 

The Skills Bill is an important step towards the UK valuing vocational education - something which has been long needed.

It is good that employers are going to be at the heart of putting its principles into practice, but every effort needs to be made to ensure that the good employment opportunities on offer to people from every community are supported. This means taking skilled trades seriously by making sure their institutes and associations are involved at every stage. 

Damian Walters, CEO, British Institute of Kitchen, Bedroom and Bathroom Installation

You may also be interested in these articles:

We need a new generation of climate-literate university leaders across the globe
Featured Voices
As global leaders convene at #COP26, Alex Halliday, Founding Dean of t
London Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Quarterly Skills Survey – an FE perspective
Featured Voices
Speaking at the launch event of the London Chamber of Commerce and Ind
Automotive apprentice working towards an electric and more sustainable future
Featured Voices
As we move towards the end of COP26, we highlight the work of Luke Kw
Back into a routine: looking at schools, colleges and other providers in light of COVID
Featured Voices
This is my first post as National Director (@Ofstednews), and it’s f
VocTech in Rural Applications | #VocTechFutures Episode 6
Featured Voices
Ufi’s VocTech Challenge White Paper identified one of the key potent
Green Skills | #FutureOfAssessment Episode 6
Featured Voices
Dream in Green – putting climate change at the heart of educationWit
#AntiRacismInAction: West Midlands | Episode 6
Featured Voices
By the BFELG: #AntiRacismInAction: West Midlands with Janak Patel, BFE
Empowering young people to take action on climate change
Featured Voices
Climate change is affecting every country in the world, and we need to
To level up, we must get more people into tech apprenticeships up north
Featured Voices
In 2013, I co-founded Ada, the National College for Digital Skills in
The Next Step: Five Arqiva Grads and Apprentices on Post-Education Choices
Featured Voices
The pandemic has had a huge impact on industries and supply chains acr
This is an exciting time to be involved in careers outreach for the science industry
Featured Voices
Why careers outreach in science is ready for switching up Over the las
Further Education teachers will be required to integrate sustainability into their teaching
Featured Voices
#COP26: @NadhimZahawi is putting the fight against #ClimateChange at t

What does the Skills Bill & Qualifications Reform really mean for the FE sector? #FAB2021

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: 4 Things Every College Student Should Know About Money 1 hour 47 minutes ago
Futures
Futures has published a new article: UK job vacancies surpass one million for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but many job seekers still need support. 1 hour 48 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 50 minutes ago

#FreedomToTeach - Introducing Symphony Classroom by Merlyn Mind

#FreedomToTeach - Introducing Symphony Classroom...

Meet Merlyn, the digital assistant for teachers. Merlyn helps you quickly and naturally control classroom technology, so you have more time to focus...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6252)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page