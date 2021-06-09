The participants are still to be decided, but we know when and where Super Bowl 57 will be played. And who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show. Super Bowl Sunday will take place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MT (6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on Fox in the US. Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

