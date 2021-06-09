Youth Unemployment – Collective Intelligence Hub
Youth Employment Hub. To Quote Rob Halfon’s recent article:
Today, 800,000 young people (which is 12.6% of... View more
Group Description
Currently, the UK’s youth unemployment rate is at 11.7% which is comparably worse than countries like Japan, Germany, the Czech Republic, Israel and Mexico. According to the Princes Trust, the financial impact of youth unemployment could potentially cost the economy £10 billion in 2022 due to lost productivity, tax revenue and additional welfare costs
Not good… so what are the solutions. Here are a collection of interesting articles, livestreams and views on things to address Youth Unemployment.
The House of Lords Youth Unemployment Committee recently published an important new report – Skills for every young person.
What is interesting… is that this is the first Collective Intelligence Hub on FE News – no one has all of the answers – but together, as a collective we can share ideas and solutions to combat Youth unemployment
-
