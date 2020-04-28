 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

FutureLearn digital skills courses made available in new Government Skills Toolkit

Details
Hits: 67
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Free @FutureLearn digital skills courses available via government Skills Toolkit 

FutureLearn.com, the leading social learning platform, has been selected as a provider for the Department for Education’s new online learning platform, launched by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson today to help boost the nation’s skills while people are staying at home. 

Available on the gov.uk website, The Skills Toolkit hosts a number of free, high-quality courses in digital and numeracy skills, including FutureLearn’s ‘Digital Skills: Social Media’ course built in partnership with Accenture; and its ‘Create a Professional Online Presence’, ‘How to Create Great Online Content’, ‘Presenting Your Work with Impact' and ‘Thriving in the Digital Workplace’ courses built in partnership with the University of Leeds and the Institute of Coding, a consortium of more than 30 universities and over 100 industry and outreach partners, supported by the UK government via the Office for Students, that works to increase the volume of learners taking digital skills courses.

The Accenture and Institute of Coding courses were launched in order to help individuals gain the key digital skills they need to boost their careers and thrive in today’s workplace. The courses are online and flexible, allowing individuals to work through them at their own pace. 

Simon Nelson, CEO of FutureLearn, said:

“At FutureLearn our mission has always been to transform access to education and we are proud to be working with the Department for Education to deliver on that shared vision. We hope that the free digital skills courses included within the Skills Toolkit, which were built in partnership with Accenture, the Institute of Coding, and the University of Leeds, will bring practical and accessible support to people across the country, and ensure that individuals and businesses are able to access the skills and training opportunities they need to keep thriving and moving forward, not just during this challenging period, but beyond it.”

More information on The Skills Toolkit can be found here.

The Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said:

“I know how difficult the recent months have been and the huge changes the coronavirus has brought on the daily lives of us all.

“The high-quality and free to access courses on offer on our new online learning platform, The Skills Toolkit, will help those whose jobs have been affected by the outbreak, and people looking to boost their skills while they are staying at home, protecting the NHS and saving lives.

“I hope it will empower and inspire people to improve their skills, build their confidence, support their mental health and discover new talents, so they can take the steps they need to progress their careers and help support our economic recovery.” 

Professor Neil Morris Dean of Digital Education at the University of Leeds said:

“We have long recognised the need to support individuals to develop digital skills to meet the societal and economic global challenges facing us, and this suite of online courses provide opportunities to gain new knowledge and transferable skills. We are proud to have worked with Futurelearn and the Institute of Coding to develop these online courses, which are interactive, social and inclusively-designed.”

Advertisement

Free Open University online courses will be shared on The Skills Toolkit to boost workplace skills
Home Learning
The @OpenUniversity joins @EducationGovUK's new free learning site The
How To Avoid Security Threats While Learning Remotely
Home Learning
Falling victim to a phishing attack can majorly disrupt a student or t
Perlego partners with Cambridge University Press to offer textbooks online
Home Learning
Online learning library @Perlego announces @CambridgeUP partnership Th

Rachid Hourizi Director of the Institute of Coding said:

“We are delighted to be part of the government's Skills Toolkit. The Institute of Coding exists to make digital skills education available to a larger and more diverse group of people. To do this, we work with our partners to produce a variety of courses, including some that are short, online and free. Developed with input from industry, the Institute of Coding courses in The Skills Toolkit enable you to access learning when it suits you, gain the skills employers are looking for, and learn useful information for your life and career during this challenging period.”

Shaheen Sayed, Senior Managing Director and Health & Public Service Lead at Accenture, commented:

“Virtual learning can be just as engaging and effective as traditional face to face teaching.  Particularly in our current situation; the ability to learn remotely allows workers to gain important new skills. Strong digital capabilities are particularly vital to be able to fully engage in today’s workplace and we are delighted that our free digital skills courses are being made more widely available.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Quality of Home Learning is More Important Than How Lessons are Delivered
Home Learning
@EducEndowFoundn publishes new evidence review and package of resource
Thousands of schools to benefit from ground-breaking partnership with tech giants to support home learning
Home Learning
Thousands of schools to benefit from technical support to start using
COVID-19 PANDEMIC FUELS RISE IN HOME LEARNING
Home Learning
Huge rise in home studying of accountancy courses due to #Coronavirus
Free Open University online courses will be shared on The Skills Toolkit to boost workplace skills
Home Learning
The @OpenUniversity joins @EducationGovUK's new free learning site The
How To Avoid Security Threats While Learning Remotely
Home Learning
Falling victim to a phishing attack can majorly disrupt a student or t
Perlego partners with Cambridge University Press to offer textbooks online
Home Learning
Online learning library @Perlego announces @CambridgeUP partnership Th
UK Parliament offers free online learning resources during the #Coronavirus outbreak to for 5- 16 year olds
Home Learning
@UKParliament offers free online #HomeLearning resources to parents an
Imperial geoscientists complete UK's first MSc virtual field trip
Home Learning
As part of @ImperialCollege's move to #RemoteLearning, thirty-five MSc
Oxbridge Bursary Fund Extended To £60,000 After Phenomenal Demand
Home Learning
Only a month after Oxbridge launched their £35,000 bursary, high dema
New partnership helps workers become part of the #NHS effort to fight Covid-19
Home Learning
#LearninginLockdown - Distance learning experts @OpenStudyColl joins w
FutureLearn Schools to give students aged 13-18 free access to online courses
Home Learning
@FutureLearn for Schools will be available for free from May until Sep
Imperial's Global Online MBA ranks 1st in UK in QS rankings
Home Learning
@ImperialCollege’s Global Online MBA has been named @TopMBA in the U

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4478)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page