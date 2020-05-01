South Staffordshire College offers free courses to help adults boost their skills during lockdown

@SouthStaffs College is offering adults (19+) the opportunity to study a variety of free distance learning courses you can study from the comfort of your own home.

Tutors are still able to offer their support during the pandemic to current and interested students as all staff are working virtually.

Career-boosting courses for adults

Has the pandemic left you unemployed? Perhaps you need to up-skill to get back into work or want to choose a different career path?

South Staffordshire College can help you to gain new skills from the comfort of your own home via its free distance learning courses.

Courses available for study online include English and maths, as well as a range of other specialised programmes such as qualifications in business, customer service, health care, digital skills and much more.

Adults can start their distance learning courses whenever they choose and work from the comfort of their own home and around other commitments. As long as the course is completed in 12 weeks it will be free of charge.

Get in touch with South Staffordshire College today to boost your skills, salary, create an impressive CV, or get back into work.

Develop your skill-set

English and maths skills are a vital part of our everyday lives, if you lack the confidence and knowledge you need then don’t worry - South Staffordshire College can help. If you don’t already hold a grade C/4, then you can study English or maths for free.

With the majority of the UK in self-isolation, you can use your free time to earn a new qualification and boost your numeracy or literacy skills from home. With the help of the college’s tutors, you’ll be passing with flying colours in no time.

It’s never too late to gain these skills which are essential to daily life and work situations.

For more information about adult courses visit the college's website here.

