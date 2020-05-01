 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Staffordshire College offers free courses to help adults boost their skills during lockdown

Details
Hits: 109
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@SouthStaffs College is offering adults (19+) the opportunity to study a variety of free distance learning courses you can study from the comfort of your own home.

Tutors are still able to offer their support during the pandemic to current and interested students as all staff are working virtually.

Career-boosting courses for adults

Has the pandemic left you unemployed? Perhaps you need to up-skill to get back into work or want to choose a different career path?

South Staffordshire College can help you to gain new skills from the comfort of your own home via its free distance learning courses.

Courses available for study online include English and maths, as well as a range of other specialised programmes such as qualifications in business, customer service, health care, digital skills and much more.

Adults can start their distance learning courses whenever they choose and work from the comfort of their own home and around other commitments. As long as the course is completed in 12 weeks it will be free of charge.

Get in touch with South Staffordshire College today to boost your skills, salary, create an impressive CV, or get back into work.

Develop your skill-set

English and maths skills are a vital part of our everyday lives, if you lack the confidence and knowledge you need then don’t worry - South Staffordshire College can help. If you don’t already hold a grade C/4, then you can study English or maths for free.

With the majority of the UK in self-isolation, you can use your free time to earn a new qualification and boost your numeracy or literacy skills from home. With the help of the college’s tutors, you’ll be passing with flying colours in no time.

It’s never too late to gain these skills which are essential to daily life and work situations.

For more information about adult courses visit the college's website here.

Advertisement

Online Learning For Workplace Skills Development
Home Learning
Ufi are really pleased that government is recognising the importance o
Free resources to help teachers, parents and students respond to the impact of COVID-19 worldwide
Home Learning
@EducationGovUK and @BESAtweet develop LendED to offer free or discoun
Warning: Security flaws found in several online learning platforms
Home Learning
Educational establishments using the plugins are urged to update to th

You may also be interested in these articles:

Thousands of schools to benefit from ground-breaking partnership with tech giants to support home learning
Home Learning
Thousands of schools to benefit from technical support to start using
COVID-19 PANDEMIC FUELS RISE IN HOME LEARNING
Home Learning
Huge rise in home studying of accountancy courses due to #Coronavirus
Free Open University online courses will be shared on The Skills Toolkit to boost workplace skills
Home Learning
The @OpenUniversity joins @EducationGovUK's new free learning site The
How To Avoid Security Threats While Learning Remotely
Home Learning
Falling victim to a phishing attack can majorly disrupt a student or t
FutureLearn digital skills courses made available in new Government Skills Toolkit
Home Learning
Free @FutureLearn digital skills courses available via government Skil
International network of individuals and institutions are working together to promote research and education in complex systems science and in integrative sciences
Home Learning
New @FutureLearn course on COVID-19: Pandemics, Modelling, and Policy
Online Learning For Workplace Skills Development
Home Learning
Ufi are really pleased that government is recognising the importance o
Free resources to help teachers, parents and students respond to the impact of COVID-19 worldwide
Home Learning
@EducationGovUK and @BESAtweet develop LendED to offer free or discoun
Perlego partners with Cambridge University Press to offer textbooks online
Home Learning
Online learning library @Perlego announces @CambridgeUP partnership Th
OutSystems Launches Online Low-Code School Aimed at Upskilling UK Developers
Home Learning
OutSystems, the global leader in low-code application development, tod
Warning: Security flaws found in several online learning platforms
Home Learning
Educational establishments using the plugins are urged to update to th
UK Parliament offers free online learning resources during the #Coronavirus outbreak to for 5- 16 year olds
Home Learning
@UKParliament offers free online #HomeLearning resources to parents an

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4490)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page