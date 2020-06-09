 
Rebecca Long-Bailey responds to news that plans for all primary schools years to go back before the end of term are being dropped

Rebecca Long Bailey

@RLong_Bailey - @UKLabour Shadow Education Secretary response to the news that plans for all primary school years to go back before the end of term are being dropped by the Government

Rebecca Long-Bailey MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“If the Government confirms today that it will not be mandating reopening of schools in full before the summer this will be welcome. 

 “For weeks headteachers, education unions, school staff and many parents have stated that the plans to open whole schools before the summer could compromise any safety measures a school had been able to implement with reduced pupil numbers. 

“The Government has completely failed to show leadership. They should have brought together all those who needed confidence in their plans, from education unions and local authorities through to parents’ associations.

 “The Government must now give answers on what resources it will provide to adequately support home learning, from the provision of digital devices to all pupils who need one through to targeted online tuition.”

