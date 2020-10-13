 
35,000 YOUNG PEOPLE INSPIRED BY INEOS 1:59 CHALLENGE EDUCATION RESOURCES

@1851Trust, @TeamINEOS UK’s official charity, launched their online #STEM education resources to further support remote learning as the 2020 summer term began. 

On October 12th 2019, Eliud Kipchoge became the first person in history to break the legendary sub-two-hour marathon barrier, recording a time of 1:59:40.2.

Following the history making moment at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, the 1851 Trust, a charity committed to taking science beyond the textbook by engaging young people in the cutting-edge technology of high performance sport, launched three new, free, digital learning resources inspired by Kipchoge’s historic sporting feat.

Hosted on the Trust’s digital education platform INEOS STEM Crew, the resources, which are aimed at 11-16 year olds, take young people into the INEOS 1:59 Performance Team and explore the science and theory that went into giving Kipchoge the best possible conditions to make history in Vienna.

The resources have proved extremely popular – with an estimated 35,000 young people inspired so far - and are set to become even more so as this academic year continues. 

Commenting on the legacy of his challenge, Eliud Kipchoge said “It is brilliant to see so many schools are using the INEOS 1:59 Challenge STEM Crew resources, learning the science behind my record-breaking sub 2-hour marathon. I hope that my challenge will continue to bring STEM subjects to life for pupils and showcase that no human is limited.”

Following the successful launch of the resources in July, the Trust’s Education Team delivered a day of live lessons to the Bohunt Education Trust, with key worker pupils in school and hundreds of students learning at home. 

Director of Education at Bohunt Education Trust (BET), Phil Avery explained: “At BET, we provide excellence in education and prepare our students to become 'game-changers': to make a difference in the World and change things for the better. The project with INEOS STEM Crew highlights the power of multidisciplinary learning: how scientific concepts are applied, the importance of teamwork, how failure helps us move forwards - and creativity and dreaming inspire ambition.”

Feedback received from pupils and their parents was extremely positive with one parent commenting: “My son was in school today and, for a child who isn’t into sport, he loved it. Your team did a fantastic job making the day accessible not only to the few in the class, but to the hundreds learning online as well.” 

In celebration of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge anniversary, these live lessons have now been made available on the site. The resources focus on three key aspects of the huge task Kipchoge and the INEOS 1:59 Performance Team faced; the pacemaker strategy, nutrition and course selection. Students can put themselves into the roles of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge Performance Team and investigate what it takes to do something that has never been done before, running a sub-two-hour marathon, by carrying out engaging hands-on practical work in physics, biology and maths.

The resources include class-facing presentations, activity and lab sheets as well as a project workbook to guide students through the challenges. All lessons are fully linked to the UK National Curriculum and are completely free www.stemcrew.org/ineos159challenge

Eliud Kipchoge said: 

“The INEOS 1:59 Challenge combined science and sport to prove that no human is limited. Sport can inspire, bring positivity and unify people and I wanted to bring that message to the whole world. 

“To help me make history I had a fantastic team behind me with a lot of expertise in science and high performance. It was important to me that Challenge left a legacy for the future generation and it is great that INEOS and the 1851 Trust are now using the science behind 1:59 to educate children across the world. 

“Without the scientific and technological knowledge of my team and the INEOS 1:59 team I would not have been able to make history in Vienna.”

INEOS 1:59 Challenge CEO and TEAM INEOS Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: 

“Eliud is a once in a generation athlete and in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge it was our responsibility to use our knowledge to give him the best possible conditions which would enable him to make history and prove that no human is limited. That is why we had some of the brightest minds in high performance sport work closely together with Eliud’s brilliant team.

“A huge amount of science and high performance principles went into the project, covering everything from the pacemaker formation through to the decision to hold the event in Vienna. It was always Eliud’s dream to leave a legacy and it is brilliant to see INEOS and the 1851 Trust now take the learnings from the Challenge and turn them into educational resources to inspire young people across the world.”

