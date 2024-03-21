Latest News

From education to employment

New Podcast Features Entertainment Industry Guests to Raise Awareness of Creative Industry Careers

Reflections Career Coaching March 21, 2024
From Nottingham to Hollywood: Actor Rachel Grant

In response to the growing popularity of podcasts and the need for increased awareness about the roles available in the creative industry, Emily Maguire of Reflections Career Coaching has created a new podcast called ‘Inside Entertainment Industry Careers’. Interviewing guests from around the world, the first episode, released on the 21st of March 2024, features Nottingham-born actor Rachel Grant.

Listeners can discover the captivating journey of Nottingham-born Actor Rachel Grant, from early arts exposure to her iconic role in James Bond and learn valuable tips and insights into routes into the industry and the working world of an actor.

“I’m deeply committed to raising awareness of all the various roles in the creative and entertainment industries. And I’m excited to feature Rachel Grant for the first episode; she shares some wonderful insights and inspirational tips for our listeners.” Says Emily Maguire

British Actress Rachel Grant is most famously known for her role as ‘Peaceful Fountains of Desire’, James Bond’s would-be assassin in ‘Die Another Day’, opposite Pierce Brosnan. Born in the Philippines, Rachel Grant (de Longueuil) is a British actress, TV presenter/host, travel expert, videographer, and entrepreneur based in New York.

Each episode will explore the guest’s career journey and offer insights into their career. Listeners will not only gain valuable career advice but also leave feeling inspired and motivated by our guests’ unique experiences in pursuing their passions.

Published in: Education, Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Podcast
Reflections Career Coaching

