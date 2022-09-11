Shopping Cart



From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Live Streaming: where to watch Asia Cup 2022 live online?

Martina Bantik September 11, 2022
0 Comments

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka are the hosts of this Asia Cup but call it a cruel twist of fate, the tournament had to be shifted to UAE for security reasons.

The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will be looking to provide its countrymen with an emotional catharsis if they manage to beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

It could have been infinitely sweeter had Dasun Shanaka and his men would have played the final at the iconic Premadasa Stadium but the kind of performance they have put in the Super 4s would make anyone believe that it would be anything but easy for Babar Azam’s side.

When will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup final be played?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup final match will be played on Sunday, September 11.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup final match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup final match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup final match begin?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup final match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Toss will take place at 7 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup final match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup final match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup final match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Martina Bantik

