University College of Estate Management offers discounted BSc access module for school leavers

Details
University College of Estate Management (@StudyUCEM) is offering a bespoke BSc access module programme for Year 13 students left in limbo by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Year 13 BSc Access Module provides school leavers with an interest in the Built Environment an opportunity to sample online degree-level studies this summer. The programme is designed to aid the transition from A levels/Level 3 to learning at university with each student assigned a dedicated member of academic staff from UCEM to support them throughout the module. Interested students have two weeks to apply.

UCEM’s Director of Commercial and Business Development, Stephen Bartle, commented:

“Like any other organisation, we have been assessing the situation with COVID-19 very closely and looking at how we can best support our students.

“Our core student base tends to be those already working in the Built Environment who are striving to reach the next level in their careers. The current unprecedented situation called for an offer for students who were expecting to be taking their A levels this summer, and who now face a gap in their studies due to the cancellation of their exams.

“As such, we decided to create the Year 13 BSc Access Module available at a fraction of the cost of our usual BSc Access Module, to allow as many students affected by the current crisis as possible an opportunity to simultaneously experience a taster of both online learning and degree-level study. I hope the module will benefit students from diverse backgrounds keen to pursue a career in the Built Environment, who will then have the opportunity to continue to a full Bachelor degree with us or a different institution in due course.”

UCEM’s BSc Access Module Leader, David Hunt, added:

“The access module is an excellent gateway to UCEM’s main disciplines, whether in building control, building surveying, construction management, quantity surveying or real estate management.

“It covers relevant technical skills that will prepare students for undergraduate study and taking one initial semester will allow students to experience online study at a higher level, before committing to a full bachelor-level programme. The programme is also unique, in that it enables those who complete the module successfully to count it towards the UCEM degree qualification of their choice.”

 Offered at the unique rate of £195, the four-month module will start on May 11, 2020.

