BHP Corporate Finance strengthen team with the addition of three new recruits

BHP new starters from left to right: Zaryab Hussain, Jovindra Hussnain, Charlotte Chaplin, Luke Harrower

BHP Corporate Finance have strengthened their team with the addition of three new full-time recruits across their offices in Leeds and Sheffield.

The team have welcomed Luke Harrower, who has just qualified as an ACA with a top 4 firm, Zaryab Hussain, a graduate who will be studying towards his ACA exams, as well as Charlotte Chaplin who has joined on a placement from Leeds University.

In addition, Jovindra Hussnain has enjoyed a summer placement with the team.

BHP Corporate Finance provide a full range of lead advisory and transaction support services for corporates, management teams, investors and funders. The new recruits take the total number of staff working in the corporate finance team at BHP to 20.

All three new starters are joining at either Executive or Analyst level, which continues the team’s investment in the corporate finance stars of the future and is an example of BHP’s culture as a training firm.

Kevin Davies, Partner at BHP Corporate Finance, said:

“With a healthy pipeline of transactions we’re feeling very positive coming out of the last 18 months of the pandemic. As we continue to commit our energies to the future of the team we feel that introducing these new starters at this level is a great investment in the future.

“We are looking forward to supporting each of them grow into their brand-new roles.”

 

BHP boosts business with 21 new starters: Graduates, trainees and placement students 

24th Sept 2018: Yorkshire’s largest independent firm of Chartered Accountants, BHP, has welcomed 21 trainees into the company this month (September).

BHP, which has offices in Sheffield, Cleckheaton, Leeds, Chesterfield, and York, has appointed 12 graduates, four year-long placements and five trainees.

The new starters have been appointed across the Audit and Assurance, Tax, Corporate Finance, Healthcare and Financial Planning departments.

Lisa Leighton, who joined BHP as a graduate in the Audit team and is now a Partner at the firm, said:

“We’re very excited to welcome this latest intake of trainees who bring with them fresh ideas and talent. I know first-hand what it’s like joining as a graduate and the opportunities it offers to grow and develop your career. We very much look forward to supporting these new starters to flourish in their roles.”

This is also the first time a graduate has been appointed to the Financial Planning team which has witnessed exceptional growth over the last 18 months.

Louise Allen, Head of HR at BHP, said:

“We firmly believe in training and retaining future talent as much as possible and these appointments are a testament to the exceptional growth of the business.

“We’re very proud of our apprenticeship and placement programmes which strike a good balance between work, study and training, while equipping young people for the future of work.”

Nadeem Alam, a graduate in the Audit and Assurance department, said:

“I chose to work at BHP because I could see that it has such a warm and welcoming environment.

“Starting a new job can make you feel very nervous but everyone has been very welcoming in my first few weeks which made it easy to settle in.

“In the future, I would like to achieve my potential and I believe this is possible at BHP because they encourage internal progression which is crucial for your development. After speaking to people here I know I made the correct decision to join this ambitious firm.”

BHP is the largest independent firm of Chartered Accountants in Yorkshire and North Derbyshire. The firm has more than 350 staff, including 31 partners at offices in Sheffield, Cleckheaton, Leeds, Chesterfield, and York. It is featured in Accountancy Age’s Top 50 + 50 as a Top 40 firm. Over the last 10 years the business has increased turnover from £8m to more than £20m.

