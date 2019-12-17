Instructure Hires Patricia Molenaar as VP of Sales for EMEA

Instructure, the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that helps people learn and develop, from their first day of school to their last day of work, today (17 Dec) announced that Patricia Molenaar has been hired as its Vice President (VP) of Sales for EMEA based in France.

Molenaar has recently been recognised as the Top Commercial Leader 2019 in France at the Action Co Business Awards, the leading Business Magazine of French Commerce Business, in part because of her focus on diversity and inclusion in her teams.

She will drive Instructure’s sales organisation in the region, supporting Canvas, the industry-leading Learning Management Platform for educators.

“With an enviable track record, Patricia is ideally positioned to help the regional sales team to deliver on its targets for growth," said Kenny Nicholl, General Manager, EMEA at Instructure.

"Her extensive experience means that she’ll be able to develop a rounded and diverse team that fully understands our clients’ challenges and how best to address them. We look forward to her helping our existing and new customers take advantage of the transformational solutions that Instructure provides.”

Molenaar has spent more than 25 years working in sales and business development across technology and HR industries. She has served in senior sales roles for industry-leading organisations including ADP, Oracle, and Element8.

“Instructure has the best of both worlds: game-changing technology and a progressive and mission-orientated team that can help businesses and educators deliver compelling and engaging digital learning,” commented Molenaar.

“There is a clear market opportunity ahead as we double down on our focus on education and innovation in the year ahead.”

