Further Expansion for CNet Training HQ in 2020

@CNettraining is continuing to expand its team with the appointment of two new team members at CNet's HQ in Suffolk, UK. 

New Instructor Andrew Reeves will join the strong team of highly experienced CNet Instructors who deliver data centre and network infrastructure programs across the globe. Andrew will work as part of the technical team to deliver high-quality network infrastructure education programs from The Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework. His role will also involve assessing learner’s performance and marking assignments in support of the BTEC Qualifications quality process.

Andrew joins CNet following 15 years’ experience in the IT Services industry including project management roles with high profile network infrastructure organisations. Andrew displays skills in leadership, change management, project management, Enterprise Resource Planning tool implementation and service delivery. In previous roles, Andrew has also undertaken a project management role in a variety of large installation projects including work with The London Olympics, BBC, Walt Disney, Westgate Oxford, Bloomberg. More recently he was responsible for the implementation of a disaster recovery team to eight European datacentres incorporating a quality improvement plan.

Andy Brisbane has also joined the CNet team as Market Researcher. Andrew will work alongside the sales and marketing teams to provide insight into opportunities and to support the company in achieving on-going growth opportunities. Andrew joins the team from an analytical background and has experience in working to develop critical leads and processes and research management.

Andrew Stevens, President and CEO, CNet Training, says,

“What a great start to the new decade, we are delighted to expand the CNet Training team again. CNet is focused on continuing its growth throughout the digital infrastructure industry and this expansion comes at an exciting and busy time for the business. The new team members are a fantastic addition to the team, they will work alongside the existing strong team of individuals employed by CNet across the world to help strengthen and further grow the global brand identity and reputation.”

CNet Training is the global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure industry, comprising the data centre and network infrastructure sectors, and has been delivering industry education since 1996. CNet is the only industry dedicated education provider in the world to offer both internationally recognised qualifications and official certifications. 

