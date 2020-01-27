Newly appointed principal at Tyne Metropolitan College

Highly experienced North East education expert Mo Dixon is to lead Tyne Metropolitan College, part of Tyne Coast College, into a new era after being appointed Principal.

She will move from New College Durham where she has been Vice Principal since 2015 and previously Assistant Principal and Head of School Sport, Tourism, Public Services.

In a career of almost 30 years, she has worked across further education, higher education, apprenticeships and skills, and is expected to make the development of links with employers and key stakeholders a priority.

At New College Durham she has driven forward continuous curriculum and quality improvement which have kept success rates in the top 10 per cent of colleges nationally for a decade.

Ms Dixon has also led a growth strategy around higher, degree and Masters apprenticeships which has seen enrolments jump significantly in the last two years.

Focussed and motivated and with a strong commitment to creating an outstanding student experience, she boasts a proven track record of leading, managing and driving up curriculum and financial performance.

