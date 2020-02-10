 
NEW CUSTOMER SERVICE BOOST FOR MESMA

Hazel Winton, customer experience manager, Mesma

Online education software specialist Mesma is investing in improving its customer experience operation with the appointment of a senior executive.

Hazel Winton joins as customer experience manager as the fast-growing firm sees increasing demand from the education sector for its quality assurance and improvement software platform, insightQ.

With an extensive background in further education and skills, administration, quality management and compliance, she will be working closely with the Mesma directors, strengthening their customer service operation. She will also have responsibility for implementing a new customer retention strategy.

Demand from clients in England looking to implement quality management systems aligned to Ofsted inspections, continues to drive growth for Mesma, alongside its international presence. The business forecasts strong revenues in the next 12 months underpinned by investment.

Clients include Gateshead Council Learning & Skills, North West Ambulance Services, London South East Colleges, Ginger Nut Training, HaysTravel, Merlin Supply Chain and Sheffield Hallam University.

Mesma COO Carole Loader said:

“We will utilise Hazel’s extensive experience to improve service levels among clients who are investing in online solutions to help them achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness to their approach to their quality systems.

“Her appointment is part of our plans to go for growth and hire ambitious and talented people who will drive improvements. Everyone brings something different, new skills and new views, so we’re delighted to have Hazel on board.”

 

