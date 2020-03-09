Kelly and Carla take on senior roles at PHX Training

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Regional training provider @PHXTraining has strengthened its support to help adults in Cumbria to find a job, following a management team restructure.

Kelly McGraffin takes up the role of business manager, while Carla Pearson has started as head of HR.

Kelly will operate from the PHX Training centre in Workington, focusing on increasing the number of adults completing employability courses with the training provider, plus promoting adult vocational courses and apprenticeships.

Carla moves from a previous business manager role and will now lead on employee relations and recruitment across the PHX Training company in Cumbria and Lancashire. Over the next coming months Carla will be starting the journey to gain accreditation with Investors in People.

Carla said: “We are aspiring to be the best possible employers we can be, by going through accreditation and working with this specialised company we will be able to widen our horizons and ensure that our employees are getting the best from us in all aspects of HR.”

Briony Fawcett, managing director of PHX Training, said: “We are continuing to strengthen the support that we provide across the North West to help more people overcome barriers to employment, learn new skills and get back into work.

“Kelly and Carla are paramount to increasing that support, so that we can deliver more employability and training courses, while at the same time we continue to be a quality employer across the region.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Executive Appointments Australia's @MonashUni welcomes new Dean of Education, Professor @Viv_ Executive Appointments @CityandGuilds Group is delighted to announce the permanent appointmen Executive Appointments @ImperialCollege are delighted to be welcoming Dr @MartinArcher to @Im