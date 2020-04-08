 
ESFA senior staff moves

Details
Hits: 82
An update from Eileen Milner, ESFA chief executive, on senior staff moves in the agency

Eileen Milner, ESFA chief executive said:

The Department for Education has today appointed ESFA’s Director of Apprenticeships, Keith Smith as their new Director for post-16 strategy.

The Director for post-16 strategy will lead on strategic issues across post 16 provision to deliver the Secretary of State’s priorities.  Keith will be working alongside Gillian Hillier, DfE Director of Careers and Further Education.

Keith will begin to formally take up the role later this month.

Keith has over 20 years’ experience working in and around the education and skills system.  Currently, Keith is the Director with responsibility for implementing apprenticeship funding reforms and the apprenticeship levy.

Peter Mucklow, Director of ESFA’s Further Education Directorate, will be moving across to head up ESFA’s Apprenticeship Directorate later this month.

Peter has over 25 years’ experience working in the education and skills system and is currently responsible for oversight of FE providers. 

I will shortly appoint someone to cover the ESFA Further Education Directorate’s role. 

I wish Keith and Peter all the very best as they step into their new roles.

