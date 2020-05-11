Accenture Health UK's Niamh McKenna appointed as Trustee of Skills for Health Board

Skills for Health are delighted to announce and welcome the appointment of Niamh McKenna as a Trustee and Non-Executive Director of their board.

As a not-for-profit organisation committed to the development of an improved and sustainable healthcare workforce across the UK, the Skills for Health board is comprised of members who come from a broad spectrum of public sector organisations, who come together to inform, set out and direct the strategy to achieve this.

Niamh has worked across many industry sectors in Accenture, leveraging a wide range of skills from management consulting to technology delivery. Currently, as Managing Director of Accenture's Health practice in the UK, Niamh’s goal is to help clients comprehend and navigate the pace and scale of technology changes taking place in the market. In succession, facilitating the realisation for the potential these digital solutions can bring in the transformation of our health & public sector service delivery, for both clinicians and patients.

John Rogers, Chief Executive, Skills for Health says:

“We are delighted to welcome Niamh to the board. Niamh brings a wealth of experience across consultancy and technical services that will help us in shaping our services to meet the needs of workforce development in the “new normal” that will appear post covid-19 pandemic. We are very much looking forward to working with Niamh as we support our sectors through the recovery.”

Niamh is currently working on how we can place humans at the heart of future health services and deal with some of the thornier challenges that technology can bring. Her particular area of focus includes grasping what new technologies really make a difference in the day to day challenges for clients and how to best implement these in a practical way.

Niamh says: “I am delighted to have been appointed as a trustee for Skills for Health. I have had over 25 years working in Consultancy and I hope that I can bring my skills to help support them in the important work they do.

“Now, more than ever, we need to focus on how to build skills in the health, justice, local government and the private sector and develop the workforce of the future. The work that Skills for Health do is so vital, and I am looking forward to working with John Rogers and his team on the exciting journey ahead.”

Meet all of the Skills for Health board members here and follow Niamh’s work on Twitter and LinkedIn.

