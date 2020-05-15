Seetec Group appointments new Director of Strategy and Growth

Seetec Group @SeetecInspire the UK’s largest employee-owned provider of apprenticeships, employability, skills and justice services, announces that it has appointed Sally Gibbs as Seetec Group Director of Strategy and Growth. Sally who joined the business last week, will be leading the research and development, bid management and strategic partnership functions working across the Seetec Group.

Sally brings to Seetec over 10 years’ experience in business development, writing and managing bids across multiple markets in both the private and voluntary sector. Sally has managed and written winning bids for Serco and more recently managed the successful business development team at Shaw Trust bringing a wealth of experience across the skills, justice and employability sectors.

Speaking of her appointment, Sally Gibbs said:

“It has been great to start to meet the team, albeit via skype, but I am getting to know the business and I have been so impressed with how Seetec has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking an innovative approach to remote delivery and continuing to provide important services that support the most vulnerable in our communities . Seetec has a really strong reputation within the industry as a company that commissioners can trust, that is agile and open to change all of which are imperative for a business to grow. I am really excited to join the business this year at the start of their Employee Ownership journey.

Commenting on the appointment, John Baumback, Seetec Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Sally to Seetec. We work in a highly competitive market and we need to ensure that our strategic and business development focus not only maximises our 36 years’ experience but drives innovation and opportunity to grow the business further. We have a great team with a wealth of experience that will be supporting Sally in our new strategic aims.”

