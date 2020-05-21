 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Jennifer Bramley announced as COO at Babington

Details
Hits: 124
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jennifer Bramley

@_Babington - an England-wide Grade 2 training provider, has appointed Jennifer Bramley into the role of Chief Operating Officer. 

Jen joined the Babington Board of Directors in October 2018 as their Customer Engagement Director and has supported the growth and stabilisation of the business during this time with her wealth of experience within the sector. 

Jen’s new role as Babington’s Chief Operating Officer means that she will take overall responsibility for Employability, Skills and Customer Experience, whilst working closely with the Transformation team as they continue to make innovative improvements across all operations. This pivotal role has provided Babington with the opportunity to align all of these areas even further and allows the business to focus on making processes more customer-focused than before. 

Jen demonstrates a clear focus on Babington’s customers and a passion for delivering against their promises to a high standard. She has a detailed understanding of what Babington need to do as a business to deliver training at the highest quality and exceed customer expectations. 

David Marsh, CEO of Babington said, “I would like to congratulate Jen on behalf of the Board for her promotion to COO here at Babington. She is such an instrumental part of our Group Board and Senior team and will really continue to drive improvements and new ways of working in our Operations and wider. We are very lucky to have her on board; her knowledge and understanding of the sector is invaluable and she has already really led the business amazingly well during the current crisis. I am really looking forward to working closely with her over the next few years to continue to develop better futures! I feel this is another great step on our journey to Develop Better Futures.”

Babington is an Ofsted Grade 2 provider operating from 11 centres throughout England providing Apprenticeships, Traineeships, Adult Education and Commercial Training for businesses.

 

Advertisement

Seetec Group appointments new Director of Strategy and Growth
Executive Appointments
Seetec Group @SeetecInspire the UKâ€™s largest employee-owned provider
Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell appointed Russell Group Chair
Executive Appointments
Professor Rothwell, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of
Clare Chapman appointed Chair of Acas
Executive Appointments
Business Secretary Alok Sharma appoints Clare Chapman as Chair of the

You may also be interested in these articles:

Nick Timothy is appoointed non-executive board member of the Department for Education
Executive Appointments
The Department for Education @EducationGovUK has appointed a new non-e
Mercuri International appoints new Head of Apprenticeships
Executive Appointments
@Mercuri_Group International (UK) Ltd is delighted to announce the app
Dame Martina Milburn announces that she is resigning as Chairman of the Social Mobility Commission
Executive Appointments
Dame Martina Milburn announces that she is resigning as Chairman of th
Accenture Health UK's Niamh McKenna appointed as Trustee of Skills for Health Board
Executive Appointments
Skills for Health are delighted to announce and welcome the appointmen
Seetec Group appointments new Director of Strategy and Growth
Executive Appointments
Seetec Group @SeetecInspire the UK’s largest employee-owned provider
ESFA senior staff moves
Executive Appointments
An update from Eileen Milner, ESFA chief executive, on senior staff mo
Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell appointed Russell Group Chair
Executive Appointments
Professor Rothwell, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of
New NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach Takes Up Post
Executive Appointments
Dr Patrick Roach @PatrickR_NASUWT has today (12 Apr) formally taken up
Clare Chapman appointed Chair of Acas
Executive Appointments
Business Secretary Alok Sharma appoints Clare Chapman as Chair of the
The Royal Statistical Society appoints Nesta's Stian Westlake as new chief executive
Executive Appointments
@RoyalStatSoc are pleased to announce the appointment of @StianWestlak
Nothing more positively impactful on society than protecting the safety, security and wellbeing of our children
Executive Appointments
#EdTech company GoBubble appoints #fintech veteran @JaLloyd4 as CMO @J
NMITE APPOINTS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Executive Appointments
James Newby has joined the New Model Institute for Technology and Engi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4568)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page