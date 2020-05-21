Jennifer Bramley announced as COO at Babington

@_Babington - an England-wide Grade 2 training provider, has appointed Jennifer Bramley into the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Jen joined the Babington Board of Directors in October 2018 as their Customer Engagement Director and has supported the growth and stabilisation of the business during this time with her wealth of experience within the sector.

Jen’s new role as Babington’s Chief Operating Officer means that she will take overall responsibility for Employability, Skills and Customer Experience, whilst working closely with the Transformation team as they continue to make innovative improvements across all operations. This pivotal role has provided Babington with the opportunity to align all of these areas even further and allows the business to focus on making processes more customer-focused than before.

Jen demonstrates a clear focus on Babington’s customers and a passion for delivering against their promises to a high standard. She has a detailed understanding of what Babington need to do as a business to deliver training at the highest quality and exceed customer expectations.

David Marsh, CEO of Babington said, “I would like to congratulate Jen on behalf of the Board for her promotion to COO here at Babington. She is such an instrumental part of our Group Board and Senior team and will really continue to drive improvements and new ways of working in our Operations and wider. We are very lucky to have her on board; her knowledge and understanding of the sector is invaluable and she has already really led the business amazingly well during the current crisis. I am really looking forward to working closely with her over the next few years to continue to develop better futures! I feel this is another great step on our journey to Develop Better Futures.”

Babington is an Ofsted Grade 2 provider operating from 11 centres throughout England providing Apprenticeships, Traineeships, Adult Education and Commercial Training for businesses.

