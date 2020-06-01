 
Stephen Kelly appointed Chair of Tech Nation

Tech Nation are delighted to announce that Stephen Kelly has been appointed as Chair of Tech Nation 

As a CEO and director, Stephen has extensive experience of turning around and scaling technology companies, from established technology companies like Oracle and Sage in the UK to growing a Silicon Valley startup into a publicly listed company. 

As we hit the half way mark of 2020, it's fair to say it's been a historic year already. Entering June, we're delighted to announce that Stephen Kelly has been appointed as Chair of Tech Nation, to guide our mission to help UK tech innovators scale as sustainably and rapidly as possible.

In May we launched LawtechUK, an initiative that will help transform the UK legal sector through tech, delivered through a collaboration between Tech Nation, the Lawtech Delivery Panel and the Ministry of Justice. 

Finally, we were happy to see the Future Fund go live and open to applications. Eligible companies will receive matched funding of up to £5 million, with the Government stake in the form of a convertible loan.

Lockdown Unlocked: 14 things we learned

On Tuesday 5 May we held Lockdown Unlocked, an online event designed to help scaling businesses with their key challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

We were lucky enough to feature an incredible lineup of some of UK tech’s biggest names, including Brent Hoberman, Robin Klein and Check Warner among many others; as well as government figures such as Gila Sacks, Director of Digital and Tech Policy at DCMS, and Francis Evans, Head of Business Finance at BEIS.

Jennifer Bramley announced as COO at Babington
Executive Appointments
@_Babington - an England-wide Grade 2 training provider, has appointed
Clare Chapman appointed Chair of Acas
Executive Appointments
Business Secretary Alok Sharma appoints Clare Chapman as Chair of the
New industry talent joins Barking & Dagenham College
Executive Appointments
@BarkingCollege has recruited three industry-experienced professionals

