Opportunity to turn industry expertise into new teaching career

Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) is looking to recruit high-calibre industry experts into teaching roles by funding both their studies and paying a salary for the duration of training as part of the ten-million-pound government funded programme, Taking Teaching Further:

Have you ever considered using your technical knowledge and skillset in the classroom? Are you passionate about helping others learn your trade and excel? Would you like to earn a salary while retraining and studying?

While the scheme generally provides opportunities in Business and Administrative, Catering & Hospitality, Childcare & Education, Creative & Design, Digital, Hair & Beauty, Health & Science, Legal, Finance & Accounting, Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, the College is currently seeking industry experts from Construction (heating and ventilation, and plumbing), Engineering and Manufacturing.

The programme aims to raise the profile and prestige of skilled further education teaching, particularly among industry professionals; and increase the overall number of skilled technical teaching roles by helping providers to support experienced industry professionals with the training that they require to become Further Education teachers.

Launched by the Department for Education in June 2018, and Managed by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) on its behalf, the initiative is now funding a third round of the Taking Teaching Further programme, with the first round successfully funding 37 further education providers followed by 54 colleges in the second round.

New lecturers enrolling onto the initiative will have their Level 5 Diploma in Education & Training (DET) qualification fully funded, over two years and with the option to work either full-time or part-time at the College, enabling those wishing to continue undertaking some part-time industry work. The programme will be classroom-based with practical support given to the new recruits, including team teaching, work shadowing/mentoring, reduced timetable, with additional buddy arrangements being offered. This means extra time to learn, prepare and gain essential skills during the first year of teaching as recruits become qualified as lecturers.

All new recruits will also receive a competitive salary, generous holiday allowance and generous pension contributions in addition to other College benefits.

Cambridge Regional College said,

“We are delighted to be part of this initiative, retraining high-calibre industry professionals to teach and become part of the CRC team. At this time with the challenges posed from the Covid-19 pandemic, many will be looking at new career paths, and looking for ways to retrain and we hope that this pathway to teaching will be a welcome and new career phase for industry professionals in our region. We highly value the vocational expertise that industry professionals bring with them, it delivers excellent training for our students bringing them the latest techniques, skills and approaches in their specialist area as well as the benefits of having lecturers with industry knowledge. The benefits of having lecturers with industry experience for students.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Executive Appointments Tech Nation are delighted to announce that Stephen Kelly has been appo Executive Appointments @_Babington - an England-wide Grade 2 training provider, has appointed Executive Appointments @BarkingCollege has recruited three industry-experienced professionals

To find out more about the programme join CRC on Tuesday 23rd June at 6pm for a webinar and live Q and A session. Applications for roles at Cambridge Regional College close on Friday 31st July 2020 however expressions of interest will be accepted in the first instance, after which details of how to join the webinar will be provided.