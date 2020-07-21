 
Former UCL culture change head joins Manchester’s Culture Shift

Kelsey Paske, Head of customer success, Culture Shift

#TechForGood developer, @UKCultureShift, has appointed @KelseyPaske as head of customer success, as it continues to grow the business following VC funding earlier this year.

Paske joins the business from top UK university, @UCL, where she headed up its behaviour and culture change department. In addition, Vimla Appadoo, Ash McDowell, Scott McLellan and Chris Northwood join the business as head of experience, finance director, sales director and development lead respectively, growing the Culture Shift workforce by more than 60 per cent in just three months.

Kelsey Paske, who spearheaded the implementation of Culture Shift’s anonymous reporting software at UCL, comments:

“As a former customer of Culture Shift, I’ve seen first-hand the incredible work the organisation is doing to support those affected by unacceptable behaviour through providing clear and safe pathways for reporting.'

“Having seen the remarkable impact a system of this nature can have on an organisation, I’m now excited to support others to shape a positive and inclusive culture,” continues Paske.

Culture Shift partners with customers by providing user-centric products and bespoke consultancy to empower them to enact proactive and preventative change, and in turn reduce reputational risk.

Like many universities across the UK, UCL has been using Culture Shift’s reporting software for over a year, enabling all students and staff to anonymously report any incidents of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct, or to contact an advisor for support.

Gemma McCall, CEO and co-founder of Culture Shift, adds:

“We’re thrilled to have Kelsey, Vimla, Ash, Scott and Chris on board, bolstering our strong, smart and innovative team even further.

“In addition to a wealth of experience in their respective fields, each new team member embodies the Culture Shift values, which will be invaluable to our mission of implementing tangible positive change within organisations.”

Culture Shift exists to lead positive change in organisational culture, through building products that empower them to tackle harassment and bullying. It works with over 50 of the UK’s top universities, plus a number of corporate customers.

Paske concludes: “I’m looking forward to supporting existing and prospective customers on how technology can facilitate positive change within their organisations.”

