Activate Learning welcomes new Chair of the Corporation to Board of Governors

Sue Sturgeon, former Managing Director of Guildford Borough Council

@Activate_Learn is bidding farewell to current Chair of the Corporation Chris Jones, who is stepping down from his role on our Board of Governors.

Chris, who took up the role as Chair is 2016, has been a member of the corporation since 2011 and oversaw the corporation throughout a period of significant growth.

Stepping down as the Chair of the Corporation, Chris said he was proud of the work he had done at Activate Learning and wished the group continued success.

Chris added: “Since joining the corporation I’ve seen significant changes to Activate Learning, as we’ve grown both our FE and school offering.

“I believe passionately that the FE sector has a significant role to play in providing people with the education and training they need make their lives better and I have found my time with Activate Learning truly inspiring.

“There are so many lives that we have changed through our approach to teaching and learning and know that I leave with the organisation firmly focused on achieving even more.”

Taking over from Chris Jones as Chair of the Corporation, is current Board of Governors member Sue Sturgeon, former Managing Director of Guildford Borough Council.

Sue became a Governor of the former Guildford College Group in 2015 prior to its merger with Activate Learning in 2019, and remained on the Activate Learning Board post-merger.

Sue said: “I’m delighted to be taking over from Chris and look forward to working closely with the leadership team of the college to continue on our mission to change people’s lives through education and give people access to opportunities.

“These are exciting times for the FE sector, and I feel Activate Learning is well poised to meet the challenges of a world post-COVID and provide young people with an education that’s fit to meet future needs.”

Sally Dicketts CBE, Chief Executive of Activate Learning, welcomed Sue to her new role on the Board and thanked Chris for all his contributions to the organisation over the past nine years.

Sally said: “I’m delighted to be welcoming Sue to the role of Chair of the Corporation. Sue has demonstrated her passion for education throughout her career and believes strongly in the education and business sectors working closely together to develop skills.

“She takes over from a fantastic Chair in Chris, who leaves Activate Learning in a far stronger position than when he joined us and has played an important role in our success over the past several years – I wish him all the very best in his future.”

