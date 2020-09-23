 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Shakira Martin, Gordon Marsden and Christina Hughes join Villiers Park

Details
Hits: 186
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@VilliersPark Educational Trust is delighted to announce the appointment of three high-profile new trustees. Former National Union of Students president Shakira Martin, former shadow education minister Gordon Marsden and senior HE leader Professor Christina Hughes join the board of trustees this month.

They will play a significant role in overseeing a crucial period for the charity, as it launches its pioneering new Future Leaders programme and develops ambitious plans to support more young people from less advantaged backgrounds across the country.

Shakira Martin is head of student experience at Rose Bruford College and founder of The Class of 2020 initiative. Prior to this, Shakira served as the national president of the National Union of Students (2017-19), representing 7 million young people studying in further and higher education. She was only the second person to hold the post from an FE background, and the first black women to have held the role in the NUS' 96-year history. She is also a governor of Lambeth College, and until recently sat on the Office for Students’ Student Panel. She has achieved a level 7 diploma in strategic management and leadership from the Chartered Management Institute, and is studying for an MA at the University of Winchester.

Ms Martin said: “I am really excited to be joining the Villiers Park family as a trustee. In these crucial times, it is essential that we remain focused on ensuring no young people are left behind, but are instead given the opportunity to reach their full potential through education. I am proud to being joining a board that is fully committed to social justice and social mobility.”

Gordon Marsden 100x100Gordon Marsden is former shadow minister for higher education, further education and skills. He previously sat as a member of the House of Commons Innovation, Universities, Science and Skills Committee and Education and Skills Select Committee. He set up and coordinated the independent Lifelong Learning Commission which last year produced a report and policy recommendations for the Labour Party. Gordon also served as chair of the Associate Parliamentary Skills Group and the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Veterans, and was MP for Blackpool South from 1997 to 2019. Before becoming an MP, he was an Open University tutor and lecturer and editor of the History Today magazine.

Gordon has chaired the History of Parliament Trust for the past four years and helped launch English Heritage in the 1980s. He is also a past chair of the Fabian Society.

The Student Room Group welcomes Mary Curnock Cook to the Board Of Directors and announces Marcus Palmer as CEO
Executive Appointments
The UKâ€™s largest online student community The Student Room, announce
Jo Johnson and Steve Stanley appointed at Access Creative College
Executive Appointments
@Access_Creative College signals commitment to growth with high profil
KEY APPOINTMENTS BOOST INTERNATIONAL PLANS FOR OPEN STUDY COLLEGE
Executive Appointments
As distance learning provider, @OpenStudyColl celebrates its 13th Birt

Mr Marsden said: “I am delighted to be joining Villiers Park - it is a vibrant voice for social mobility and life chances, helping young people countrywide. Both as a shadow education minister and a Blackpool MP, I have seen how crucial support for young people is, not least in areas of transience and disadvantage. As the first person in my family to go to university from a working-class background, this is a very personal passion.”

Professor Christina Hughes has extensive experience of social mobility, student achievement and higher education through her work at Warwick, Sheffield Hallam and Kent universities, where she has held senior leadership roles.  A sociologist by training, with 16 books published and £1.6m secured in external grant funding, her research focuses on gender and equity.  She has been a trustee of the Royal Society of Arts (Academies) and is a governor at Leeds Beckett University.  Christina holds a visiting professorship at the University of Coventry’s Centre for Global Learning, Education and Attainment, and is co-founder and an honorary life member of the Gender and Education Association. She is also an honorary fellow of the Warwick International Higher Education Academy and principal fellow of Advance HE.

Professor Hughes said: “I am honoured to be joining Villiers Park. Through its work with young people, this amazing organisation is dedicated to achieving that rare outcome I care so much about - a better, more equal and more hopeful world.  If I can play a small part in that, I am thankful.”

Rae Tooth 100x100Rae Tooth, chief executive of Villiers Park, said:

The impact of inequality on life outcomes has been writ large in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Our work to empower young people to succeed has never been more important. I am delighted that we are being joined by three new board members, each of whom brings considerable professional knowledge and expertise, as well as passionate advocacy for the power of education and championing young people’s voices.

"I see it as a real vote of confidence in Villiers Park’s new vision and programmes that individuals of such high calibre want to support our mission and challenge us to make the biggest possible difference.”

John Tizard, chair of Villiers Park, said:

We are delighted that Shakira, Gordon and Christina are joining the Villiers Park board. They bring amazing and diverse experience and knowledge to the trust. They share our values and our commitment to equality, opportunity and equity and addressing the barriers to these in and through education. 

"This is a challenging yet exciting time for the trust. Like many others, we face the challenges of Covid-19 and its consequences. As we roll out our new Future Leaders programme, Villiers Park has demonstrated its resilience and our ability to respond agilely and innovatively. These appointments strengthen the board and Villiers Park’s ability to fulfil its mission and champion young people.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Dame Christine Ryan appointed next chair of Ofsted
Executive Appointments
Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson today (10 July 2020)
Social Mobility Commission: interim chairs appointment
Executive Appointments
Sandra Wallace and Steven Cooper appointed as interim chairs of the So
Former UCL culture change head joins Manchester’s Culture Shift
Executive Appointments
#TechForGood developer, @UKCultureShift, has appointed @KelseyPaske as
New Head of Bristol Vet School appointed
Executive Appointments
After graduating in 1998 with a BVSc from Bristol Vet School, Professo
Activate Learning welcomes new Chair of the Corporation to Board of Governors
Executive Appointments
@Activate_Learn is bidding farewell to current Chair of the Corporatio
New head for creative Staffordshire school
Executive Appointments
@TheHartSchool is moving into a new era of leadership with the revelat
The South Central Institute of Technology shows it means business signing top tech expert
Executive Appointments
The South Central Institute of Technology (IoT) has pulled off a major
The Student Room Group welcomes Mary Curnock Cook to the Board Of Directors and announces Marcus Palmer as CEO
Executive Appointments
The UK’s largest online student community The Student Room, announce
Jo Johnson and Steve Stanley appointed at Access Creative College
Executive Appointments
@Access_Creative College signals commitment to growth with high profil
Latest ESFA senior staff changes
Executive Appointments
An update from Eileen Milner, @ESFAGovUK chief executive, on senior st
KEY APPOINTMENTS BOOST INTERNATIONAL PLANS FOR OPEN STUDY COLLEGE
Executive Appointments
As distance learning provider, @OpenStudyColl celebrates its 13th Birt
Youth Futures Foundation announces new Impact and Evidence leadership team
Executive Appointments
The Youth Futures Foundation (@YF_Foundation), the independent, not-fo

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Villiers Park Educational Trust
Villiers Park Educational Trust has published a new article: Shakira Martin, Gordon Marsden and Christina Hughes join Villiers Park 1 hour 27 minutes ago
Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed commented on Preparing learners for the jobs of the future post pandemic 1 hour 59 minutes ago

Cindy what an engaging article appropriate for our modern times. Definitely will share with others.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4954)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page