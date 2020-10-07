 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Plymouth College of Art selects Sunny Art Prize winner as Lead for Painting, Drawing & Printmaking

Details
Hits: 54
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Richard Kenton Webb, winner of the prestigious international Sunny Art Prize 2020

@PlymouthArt College appoints Sunny Art Prize 2020 winner as Subject Lead for BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing and Printmaking 

BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing & Printmaking students at Plymouth College of Art are preparing to welcome the college’s newest appointment, incoming Subject Leader Richard Kenton Webb, who has been announced as winner of the prestigious international Sunny Art Prize 2020.

From the start of November, Richard will join Plymouth College of Art from his previous role as Programme Lead on BA (Hons) Drawing & Print at University of the West of England. He has extensive experience in various teaching roles at institutions including The Slade School of Fine Art, London and The Royal Drawing School, London over the last thirty years. He has taught at some of the most respected art colleges in the UK and taken part in many residencies overseas, including The British School, Rome; Cité International des Arts, Paris; SACI International, Florence; LARQ, Tasmania, Australia; and Tao Hua Tan, China.

Richard said: “I love teaching. For me, teaching is a vocation, and I’m so passionate about helping each student to find their own unique voice. I’m always looking for new ways to communicate and share complex ideas. My teaching and my creative practice are totally interlinked, I have so much to give at this stage.

“Having visited Plymouth for the past 10 years, I’ve watched as Plymouth College of Art has grown, thinking to myself ‘now that’s a real art school’! It has been my dream job to teach Painting, Drawing and Printmaking at the college for a while - and then it happened! As I toured the facilities, I could feel myself getting more and more emotional. The ethos and mentality of the college is everything I stand for.

“Plymouth is such a beautiful city, I’d challenge anyone to be led up to the Hoe and look out over the water and Drake’s Island and not be moved. Doesn’t it just make you want to jump and dance around?”

Richard is an artist with painting, drawing and printmaking at the heart of his practice, even making his own paints and inks with pure pigments. He is currently working on a series of imaginative drawings, paintings and linocuts, inspired by John Milton’s epic poem, Paradise Lost, which has led him to new interdisciplinary collaborations with The British Milton Seminar, Baylor University in Texas and The Milton Society of America.

Richard_Kenton_Webb_Integrity_and-Awareness_I_ 2018_Oil_on_board.

Integrity and Awareness by Richard Kenton Webb (2018) Oil on board

Shakira Martin, Gordon Marsden and Christina Hughes join Villiers Park
Executive Appointments
@VilliersPark Educational Trust is delighted to announce the appointme
Stephen van Rooyen confirmed as chair of the Skills and Productivity Board
Executive Appointments
#FERefrom - Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson has today (29 Septemb
The Student Room Group welcomes Mary Curnock Cook to the Board Of Directors and announces Marcus Palmer as CEO
Executive Appointments
The UKâ€™s largest online student community The Student Room, announce

He has exhibited internationally and has work in collections in the UK, Europe, China, Mauritius, Japan, Australia, the USA and Canada. Richard’s most recent shows have been in Texas at the Martin Museum of Art in Emergence, curated by Dr Richard Davey; and at the Sokei Academy, Tokyo in Seer: European Painting & Drawing, curated by John France. will be taking part in the Paris Contemporary Drawing Fair in 2021 and has been invited to the Josef and Anni Albers Residency, USA in 2022.

Stephanie Owens, Head of School for Arts + Media at Plymouth College of Art, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Richard as our new Subject Lead for BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing & Printmaking. His years of teaching expertise and experience within his own creative practice will contribute greatly to the programme, supporting a hands on approach to critical thinking, as well as promoting the continued relevance of material-based practices as a whole. During a challenging year for both students and academics, this appointment and Richard’s timely win of the Sunny Art Prize before joining us, sets a wonderful example for our students and reminds us all to strive for excellence even in the face of adversity.”

Winning the Sunny Art Prize 2020

The Sunny Art Prize is an internationally recognised art competition, hosted by the Sunny Art Centre in London. The fine art prize, founded in the UK, is a global platform offering art opportunities for emerging and established artists to showcase their work internationally. The contest also gives the prize-winners the opportunity to be part of a one month artist residency, with the Artist Residency Programme, which was organised in collaboration with established Chinese Art institutions, providing the chance to engage with historically and culturally rich places in China. 

The award asks artists to submit work exploring pressing contemporary issues, raising awareness of global themes ranging from climate change, the current international debate regarding immigration and refugees to our perception of identity, gender and much more. Entrants were able to submit work from a number of different disciplines, from painting and sculpture to ceramics and drawing as well as digital offerings such as video art and mixed media installations.

Richard’s piece Wreck, an oil painting on board, questions the motives and values that lie behind our actions and decisions that frequently cause the problems the world faces.

Richard_Kenton_Webb_Wreck_2017_Oil_on_board.

 Wreck by Richard Kenton Webb (2017) Oil on board

Richard said: “I made the painting Wreck during a time of intense oppression, and whilst my work sustained me through that deep distress, it now has a life of its own. I like making what I’m carrying, and what needs to surface. I want to open up a conversation about the abuse of power. Is the boat sinking or has it just run aground? I am telling myself that I will not be destroyed, because at high tide, the boat will float away safely. I want to bring hope.”

Richard, by landing first prize, wins a £3,000 cash prize, a solo and group exhibition at the Sunny Art Centre in London, as well as a one month long residency and group show in China, either in Beijing, Shanghai or Guangzhou.

Richard said: “It was unbelievable to win such a prestigious art prize! I feel very excited about the possibilities and potential international collaborations that this award opens up, for both myself and Plymouth College of Art.”

Plymouth College of Art is a specialist independent Higher Education Institution (HEI) run by artists and designers for artists and designers. Founded in 1856, the College, a Founding Associate of Tate Exchange, offers a range of Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Pre-Degree study across Art, Design and Digital Media – combining over 160 years of history with up-to-the-minute thinking and cutting-edge facilities. Our two city centre campuses are also home to the public Gallery and Fab Lab Plymouth, and we offer a range of short courses, masterclasses, and a programme of Young Arts activities including the College’s decades-old Saturday Arts Club and strong affiliation with the National Saturday Club. In June 2017, Plymouth College of Art was awarded the Social Enterprise Gold Mark by Social Enterprise Mark CIC for its systemic commitment to social enterprise. This is the only internationally available social enterprise accreditation scheme, a hallmark for organisations whose business is primarily to create benefits for people and planet, with a guaranteed commitment to creating positive social change. In 2018 the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) ranked Plymouth College of Art as Fifth of all HEIs in the UK for class equality and widening participation.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Social Mobility Commission: interim chairs appointment
Executive Appointments
Sandra Wallace and Steven Cooper appointed as interim chairs of the So
Former UCL culture change head joins Manchester’s Culture Shift
Executive Appointments
#TechForGood developer, @UKCultureShift, has appointed @KelseyPaske as
New Head of Bristol Vet School appointed
Executive Appointments
After graduating in 1998 with a BVSc from Bristol Vet School, Professo
Activate Learning welcomes new Chair of the Corporation to Board of Governors
Executive Appointments
@Activate_Learn is bidding farewell to current Chair of the Corporatio
Shakira Martin, Gordon Marsden and Christina Hughes join Villiers Park
Executive Appointments
@VilliersPark Educational Trust is delighted to announce the appointme
Stephen van Rooyen confirmed as chair of the Skills and Productivity Board
Executive Appointments
#FERefrom - Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson has today (29 Septemb
New head for creative Staffordshire school
Executive Appointments
@TheHartSchool is moving into a new era of leadership with the revelat
The South Central Institute of Technology shows it means business signing top tech expert
Executive Appointments
The South Central Institute of Technology (IoT) has pulled off a major
The Student Room Group welcomes Mary Curnock Cook to the Board Of Directors and announces Marcus Palmer as CEO
Executive Appointments
The UK’s largest online student community The Student Room, announce
Jo Johnson and Steve Stanley appointed at Access Creative College
Executive Appointments
@Access_Creative College signals commitment to growth with high profil
KEY APPOINTMENTS BOOST INTERNATIONAL PLANS FOR OPEN STUDY COLLEGE
Executive Appointments
As distance learning provider, @OpenStudyColl celebrates its 13th Birt
Youth Futures Foundation announces new Impact and Evidence leadership team
Executive Appointments
The Youth Futures Foundation (@YF_Foundation), the independent, not-fo

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4989)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page