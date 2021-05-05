 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Business Secretary appoints Indro Mukerjee as new Innovate UK CEO

Details
Hits: 135
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Indro Mukerjee appointed as new CEO of Innovate UK

Indro Mukerjee appointed as new CEO of @InnovateUK to help develop the UK's innovation capability and drive investment in research and development.

  • Indro Mukerjee appointed as new CEO of Innovate UK, the government’s innovation agency
  • he will be tasked with developing the UK’s innovation capability, and driving investments in research and development (R&D) and technologies of the future
  • the new appointment underlines efforts by UK government to harness business-led innovation to help build back better from the pandemic

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has today (Wednesday 5 May 2021) announced the appointment of Indro Mukerjee as the new Chief Executive of Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency.

Indro Mukerjee is a highly experienced technology executive and business leader with a track record of leading innovation and technology commercialisation at businesses of all sizes across the world – from publicly listed and multinational corporations to new venture and private equity backed technology companies.

Mukerjee will take up the post immediately and will be tasked with transitioning Innovate UK from a grant funding body to an agency focused on driving economic growth by working with companies to de-risk, enable and support innovation, while unleashing private sector investment into research and development. As part of this, he will develop and implement strategies for investments that promote the UK as a global leader in R&D and technologies of the future, while cementing the UK’s place as a global science superpower.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

I want innovation to be at the heart of our efforts to build back better, and to achieve this we need strong leadership from experienced innovators, with business know-how, who can help unleash the UK’s vast scientific and technological potential.

Along with his passion for science and technology, Indro boasts impressive credentials having worked at the top tier of businesses of all sizes and across different industries. I look forward to working closely with him at the helm of Innovate UK, which will be a crucial vehicle in accelerating business-led innovation and technology, driving economic growth, creating high-value jobs and cementing the UK’s status as a science superpower.

I also want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Indro’s predecessor Ian Campbell, who has left a fantastic legacy at the organisation to build upon in the years ahead.

Innovate UK CEO Indro Mukerjee said:

Throughout my career, I have had a strong personal passion for the journey from scientific discovery through to innovation and ultimately commercialisation of technology. I have seen that journey at first hand across many settings, industries, countries and types of business. I will use this experience as I lead Innovate UK and work with the Secretary of State to deliver the government’s innovation strategy.

Adam Marshall joins CMI as Senior Adviser
Executive Appointments
Dr Adam Marshall, former Director General of the British Chambers of C
Search begins to find next leader of Imperial College London
Executive Appointments
The recruitment process has started to find @ImperialCollegeâ€™s next
The University of Law appoints new Deputy Vice-Chancellor
Executive Appointments
The @UniversityofLaw (ULaw) is delighted to announce the appointment o

The appointment comes at a time when innovation is being recognised as a key driver of the UK’s post-pandemic growth strategy, with Innovate UK set to play a strategically important role and build closer connections with industry.

Since 2007, Innovate UK has invested around £2.5 billion to help businesses across the country to innovate, with match funding from the private sector taking the total value of projects above £4.3 billion.

The agency has also helped 8,500 organisations create around 70,000 jobs and added an estimated £18 billion of value to the UK economy.

Mukerjee will play an important role in ensuring the government’s fulfils its commitment to increase R&D spend across the economy to 2.4% GDP by 2027.

Chief Executive of UK Research and Innovation Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser said:

Indro’s vast experience and expertise working in technology and industry will be a real asset for Innovate UK and UKRI as a whole. Innovation matters more than ever before, and I look forward to working closely with him to deliver our vision of a flourishing research and innovation system.

The appointment was approved by the Secretary of State for BEIS following a comprehensive and open recruitment process.

Indro Mukerjee is an experienced CEO with board-level leadership experience in publicly listed, corporate multinational, new venture and private equity backed fast-moving technology and industrial companies.

Previously CEO of Watchstone Group plc - brought in by institutions to stabilise and reshape a high-profile company operating in insurance, telematics and healthcare software and services; Plastic Logic plc - restructured major venture capital-backed disruptive electronics company and created FlexEnable Ltd. spin out; C-MAC MicroTechnology Ltd. – private equity backed LBO from which he built and sold three successful high technology companies operating in aerospace/defence, automotive and communications markets.

Indro’s main corporate leadership experience was based in the Netherlands with Philips (now NXP) Semiconductors BV, where he held several global board positions, including Executive Vice President – Global Marketing & Sales, Chief Marketing Officer and CEO of the Automotive and Contactless ID/Smart Card Businesses. Most of his time was spent in Asia and the US.

His earlier career included being Commercial Director within the leadership team which took VideoLogic (now Imagination Technologies) through an IPO, as well as senior management positions within Hitachi’s European semiconductor division.

Indro has a strong personal interest in the development of skills for industry and getting the best talent pipeline developed. He co-founded the UK Electronics Skills Foundation, which has developed into an innovative and successful partnership between industry and academia encouraging bright, young students to develop careers in the UK electronic systems industry.

He also served on the SEMTA (now Enginuity) board for 9 years, where he was also chairman of the committee managing their investment fund.

Indro has a degree in Engineering Science from Oxford University, is a graduate of the Wharton Advanced Management Program and speaks several European languages.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Oaklands College appoints Andrew Slade as its next Principal
Executive Appointments
Oaklands College (@OaklandsCollege) today (11 Mar) announced the appoi
Student Loans Company recruits technology professionals to help transform the delivery of student finance
Executive Appointments
Student Loans Company has over 40, permanent digital and technology op
Cognassist welcomes Mark Care to growing commercial team
Executive Appointments
@CognAssist, the UK’s number one digital cognitive assessment #EdTec
Gateshead College Appoints David Alexander as New Principal
Executive Appointments
Gateshead College (@GatesheadColl) has announced the appointment of it
Shelagh Legrave will lead work to boost college leadership and governance as the next Further Education Commissioner
Executive Appointments
@ShelaghLegrave OBE DL, Chief Executive of Chichester College Group (@
Adam Marshall joins CMI as Senior Adviser
Executive Appointments
Dr Adam Marshall, former Director General of the British Chambers of C
Search begins to find next leader of Imperial College London
Executive Appointments
The recruitment process has started to find @ImperialCollege’s next
The University of Law appoints new Deputy Vice-Chancellor
Executive Appointments
The @UniversityofLaw (ULaw) is delighted to announce the appointment o
Margaret Greenwood MP new Chair of the APPG for Adult Education
Executive Appointments
APPG FOR ADULT EDUCATION RE-ESTABLISHED @WEAadulted MEETING The All Pa
The Progress Group appoints Rosemary Abiodun as new group Human Resources Director
Executive Appointments
National education and training specialists, The Progress Group, have
WEA LEADERSHIP TEAM BOLSTERED BY NEW APPOINTMENTS
Executive Appointments
The WEA (@WEAadulted), a leading education charity, has announced the
CBI SOUTH WEST APPOINTS ADRIAN BRATT AS NEW CHAIR
Executive Appointments
The CBI’s (@CBItweets) South West Regional Council has named Adrian

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 41 minutes ago

Education Development Trust welcomed as a SET Corporate Partner: The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET… https://t.co/KjCohZuke8
View Original Tweet

Stuart Greer
Stuart Greer has published a new article: Fast track degree programme accelerating engineers towards Industry 4.0 2 hours 11 minutes ago
Duncan Foulkes
Duncan Foulkes has published a new article: Apprentice overcomes disability as he strives to become a personal trainer 2 hours 13 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5653)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page