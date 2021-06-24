 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CITB appoints Jackie Ducker as new Customer and Product Director

Details
Hits: 34
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jackie Ducker, Customer and Product Director at CITB

@CITB_UK has appointed Jackie Ducker as the organisation’s new Customer and Product Director, replacing the outgoing Braden Connolly. Jackie steps into her new role on 5 July.

Jackie has a strong track record in the construction and services sectors and has held a range of business improvement, collaboration, growth and customer experience leadership roles. She was most recently at Ordnance Survey and until 2020 with Kier Group.

Her career started in specialist contracting, including asbestos removal, demolition, and structural repairs. She then moved into regional contracting with Llewellyn Group and property repairs and gas maintenance with Connaught plc.

In 2011 Jackie joined Kier Group and enjoyed responsibilities across the support services, group functions, construction, and infrastructure divisions as customer experience director. This included working with their joint venture to deliver civil engineering works for HS2.

Jackie Ducker, Customer and Product Director at CITB, said:

“This is a great time to be joining CITB and I am very proud to have the opportunity to play my part in its future success. I am looking forward to meeting everyone and building on the excellent work that the team have delivered.

“Providing a great experience to customers is front and centre of my thinking, so together with my colleagues, our priority will be listening to the needs of the industry and evolving our offer, so that it is targeted and focused on addressing the immediate and emerging needs of the sector.

“My background in construction, along with my energy for getting it right for customers, make this a great opportunity and I am very much looking forward to working together with customers, colleagues and the board to deliver our strategy.”

Sarah Beale, Chief Executive at CITB, said:

“Firstly, I would like to thank Braden, who leaves CITB at the end of July, for his contribution and support over his 14 years with CITB, including the role of Product and Customer Services Director, which he has held since July 2017. He leaves with our thanks and very best wishes. 

I am delighted to welcome Jackie and am I confident she will be an excellent addition to CITB. Jackie is joining a great team, her background in construction is welcome and I am sure will really help to give CITB even greater insight and experience required to deliver for the needs of construction employers of all sizes and sectors.

Team Growth at New Talent Fashion
Executive Appointments
New Talent Fashion (NTF) â€“ a platform to empower and showcase upcomi
Education Secretary selects Dr Jo Saxton as preferred candidate for new Ofqual Chief Regulator
Executive Appointments
@GavinWilliamson has put forward Dr Jo Saxton as his preferred candida
EDT appoints new Chairman of the Board
Executive Appointments
The EDT (Engineering Development Trust), has announced that Professor

“As we emerge from the pandemic it is essential CITB has the right services and support in place to ensure construction bounces back and becomes more productive and inclusive as an industry. Jackie and her customer focussed team will be pivotal.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Buckinghamshire New University appoints Maggie Galliers as new Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council
Executive Appointments
Following an extensive search and recruitment process, Maggie Galliers
New Principal joins BMet
Executive Appointments
BMet (@BMetC) welcomed Pat Carvalho as its new Principal and Chief Exe
Mark Westwood appointed Head of the Centre of Aeronautics at Cranfield
Executive Appointments
Mark Westwood will be joining @CranfieldUni from the Connected Places
PebblePad hires Kenny Nicholl and Sam Blyth to support UK growth
Executive Appointments
@PebblePad has announced two new executive hires in its London team, a
Team Growth at New Talent Fashion
Executive Appointments
New Talent Fashion (NTF) – a platform to empower and showcase upcomi
Education Secretary selects Dr Jo Saxton as preferred candidate for new Ofqual Chief Regulator
Executive Appointments
@GavinWilliamson has put forward Dr Jo Saxton as his preferred candida
EDT appoints new Chairman of the Board
Executive Appointments
The EDT (Engineering Development Trust), has announced that Professor
Professor Kamran Razmdoost appointed Dean of ESCP London Campus
Executive Appointments
Professor Kamran Razmdoost has been appointed the new Dean of @ESCP_bs
upGrad Inc. strengthens UK leadership team with two senior hires
Executive Appointments
Tom Atkinson joins upGrad as VP for Sales and Partnerships and Octave
Job-sharing strategy directors to drive forward change on green apprenticeships
Executive Appointments
Job-sharing strategy directors join @IFATEched from central government
New deputy principal appointed at Eastleigh College
Executive Appointments
Digital focus for Eastleigh’s new deputy principal @Eastleigh_Col Ea
The OfS seeks new independent members for its Quality Assessment Committee and Provider Risk Committee
Executive Appointments
@OfficeStudents are looking for new members to join these two board co

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5806)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page