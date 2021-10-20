Leeds Trinity University announces significant expansion in academic leadership

@LeedsTrinity University is investing in its academic leadership and structures to support its new Strategic Plan, ambitions for portfolio development, and focus on the student experience.
Following a wider consultation exercise with academic colleagues, the University’s two Schools will become Faculties, to strengthen their identities and align with academic structures across the sector.
As part of this, the School of Communication, Business and Law will become the Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries in order to better reflect its priorities for growth. The School of Social and Health Sciences will become the Faculty of Social and Health Sciences.
The Institute of Childhood and Education (ICE), which brings together work in teacher education and areas relating to childhood and families at Leeds Trinity, will remain an Institute due to its already strong profile.
Departments at Leeds Trinity University will become Schools within the Faculties and Institute and will be underpinned by enhanced leadership structures. Heads of School will drive forward the significant growth identified for these areas. They will be supported by nine Deputy Heads of School – new posts that provide a pathway for the next generation of academic leaders at the University.
Furthermore, the University plans to strengthen further senior leadership in Research and is investing in five Professors (two of which have been appointed) plus additional posts to encourage and support Research and Knowledge Exchange. Leeds Trinity has also recently appointed three Directors – for the new Centre for Excellence in Learning and Teaching, Graduate Outcomes and the Office for Institutional Equity – and plans to appoint a Director of Global Engagement.
Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, said:
“This is an important moment for Leeds Trinity University as we invest in our academic leadership to drive future growth and potential.
“By significantly expanding our academic leadership, we are aiming to support our bold aspirations within our Strategic Plan, with a key focus on enhanced academic quality, reputation and the student experience. Our stronger structure will also provide more capacity to support our Access and Participation Plan, empowering everyone, regardless of their background or route into higher education, to achieve their potential. We are also determined to expand capacity in Research and Knowledge Exchange.
“I would like to thank academic colleagues for their input into the development of our leadership structures and look forward to working with everyone to implement this in the coming months.”
Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, added:
“This investment is designed to underpin the University’s priorities and provide a substantial boost to deliver on the ambitions of our new Strategic Plan. These include strengthening the student experience, enhancing our academic reputation and aspiring to improve the University’s results in the Teaching Excellence Framework, Research Excellence Framework, and Research and Knowledge Exchange outputs.
“As we look forward, I am confident Leeds Trinity will adapt and grow to meet the future needs of everyone in our community. This is an exciting time for the University and I look forward to working with colleagues to deliver our plans.”
The changes are expected to be implemented by the new year.
Providing a framework for the institution’s growth plans, Leeds Trinity University’s Strategic Plan 2021-2026 is built around the four Strategic Pillars of ‘Education and Experience’, ‘People and Sustainability’, ‘Research, Impact and Innovation’, and ‘Careers and Enterprise’. This is supported by the two key themes of Digital Futures and the Leeds City Region.