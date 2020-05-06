Sets out our aims for apprenticeship reform and summarises how this will benefit employers and apprentices.

Documents

Progress report on the apprenticeships reform programme 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1863-2PDF, 334KB, 25 pages

Progress report on the apprenticeships reform programme 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1211-1PDF, 460KB, 19 pages

Progress report on the apprenticeships reform programme 2018

PDF, 321KB, 15 pages

Apprenticeship reform programme: benefits realisation strategy

Ref: DFE-00115-2017PDF, 1.18MB, 27 pages

Apprenticeship reform programme: benefits realisation report, February 2018 to May 2018

PDF, 129KB, 3 pages

Apprenticeship reform programme: benefits realisation report, October 2017 to January 2018

PDF, 129KB, 3 pages

Apprenticeship reform programme: benefits realisation report, July to September 2017

PDF, 128KB, 3 pages

Apprenticeship reform programme: benefits realisation report, April to June 2017

PDF, 76.5KB, 3 pages

Details

This strategy outlines a range of high-level indicators of success for the programme, measured in positive results for participants.

The benefits realisation reports provide a summary of the progress in achieving the growth targets set out in the strategy, taken from the published statistical data sets.

Published 30 March 2017
Last updated 6 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Progress report on the apprenticeships reform programme 2020'.

  2. Added document 'Progress report on the apprenticeships reform programme 2019'.

  3. Added the 'Progress report on the apprenticeships reform programme'.

  4. Added benefit realisation report covering February 2018 to May 2018.

  5. Added benefit realisation report covering October 2017 to January 2018.

  6. Added a December 2017 benefits realisation report update.

  7. Added benefits realisation update document.

  8. First published.

