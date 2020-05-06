Sets out our aims for apprenticeship reform and summarises how this will benefit employers and apprentices.
Progress report on the apprenticeships reform programme 2020
Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1863-2PDF, 334KB, 25 pages
Progress report on the apprenticeships reform programme 2019
Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1211-1PDF, 460KB, 19 pages
Progress report on the apprenticeships reform programme 2018
PDF, 321KB, 15 pages
Apprenticeship reform programme: benefits realisation strategy
Ref: DFE-00115-2017PDF, 1.18MB, 27 pages
Apprenticeship reform programme: benefits realisation report, February 2018 to May 2018
PDF, 129KB, 3 pages
Apprenticeship reform programme: benefits realisation report, October 2017 to January 2018
PDF, 129KB, 3 pages
Apprenticeship reform programme: benefits realisation report, July to September 2017
PDF, 128KB, 3 pages
Apprenticeship reform programme: benefits realisation report, April to June 2017
PDF, 76.5KB, 3 pages
This strategy outlines a range of high-level indicators of success for the programme, measured in positive results for participants.
The benefits realisation reports provide a summary of the progress in achieving the growth targets set out in the strategy, taken from the published statistical data sets.
