Apprenticeship accountability statement

The roles and responsibilities of all organisations involved in regulating apprenticeships.

This document is for employers, apprenticeship providers and assessment bodies. It sets out the responsibilities of each organisation with a role in regulating the apprenticeships system.

Guidance explaining what employers need to do to become an apprenticeship training provider is also available.

