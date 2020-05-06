Information for education and skills training providers on submitting a funding claim to ESFA.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email ESFA. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2019 to 2020 funding claims

Year-end forecast funding claim 2019 to 2020

We have updated our 2019 to 2020 funding claims guidance in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Providers with the allocations listed below no longer need to complete a year-end forecast funding claim in June 2020:

ESFA adult education budget (AEB) – Adult Skills and Community Learning – grant-funded

ESFA AEB – 19 to 24 Traineeships (procured)

Advanced Learner Loans Bursary (ALLB) – grant-funded

ESFA AEB – Adult Skills Learner Support – paid-on-profile (AEB procured)

16 to 19 Education

We will provide a separate update on the final claim later in May.

How to submit a funding claim

This document informs colleges and training providers for which funding streams they are required to submit a funding claim and how to make a claim for the 2019 to 2020 funding year.

2019 to 2020 mid-year forecast funding claim

The form will be available following the R06 data collection on Submit Learner Data.

The claim form will be available from 9am on Monday 10 February 2020. You must submit your claim by 5pm on Thursday 13 February 2020. Once you have submitted your claim you will also be able to view it on Manage your education and skills funding. You will not be able to complete the form after the deadline. If you do not submit a claim by the deadline, we will record a nil return.

Failure to submit the form will be a breach of your agreement.

Previous years’ information

For information on funding claims for 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019 please visit the National Archives.