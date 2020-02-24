Guidance on formats and timings for submitting data to Ofqual.

Documents

Qualifications reporting schedule 2019 to 2020 Ref: Ofqual/19/6543 PDF , 744KB, 3 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Vocational quarterly data schedule: 2019 Ref: Ofqual/19/6466 PDF , 41.1KB, 1 page This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

A 3-country regulatory approach to submitting data Ref: OFQ/19/6547 PDF , 79.6KB, 1 page This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Connecting to Ofqual's data portal and uploading data Ref: Ofqual/19/6555 PDF , 483KB, 8 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Access arrangements - number of referrals: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/17/6297 PDF , 367KB, 6 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Access to scripts - guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/20/6599 PDF , 610KB, 7 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Appeals: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/19/6478 PDF , 327KB, 12 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Complaints data - guide to the submission process Ref: Ofqual/20/6596 PDF , 619KB, 9 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources How local authorities, academies and admission authorities should proc Resources A list of schools who registered their interest to voluntarily introdu Resources Summary We are seeking views on proposed changes to the statutory guid

E-Assessment and Errata - guide to the data submission process PDF , 612KB, 8 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Entries by year group - guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual 19/6505 PDF , 551KB, 9 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Exams timetable: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/19/6840 PDF , 283KB, 7 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Malpractice: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/18/6440 PDF , 291KB, 9 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Mark or grade changes outside of Reviews of marking and moderation (ROMM) and Appeals Ref: OFQ/19/6511 PDF , 616KB, 9 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Missing scripts - guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/19/6544 PDF , 560KB, 8 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Number of candidates taking exams: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/17/6210 PDF , 370KB, 7 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Quality of marking: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/18/6532 PDF , 373KB, 15 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Reviews of marking and moderation: guide to the submissions process Ref: OFQ/19/6539 PDF , 647KB, 12 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Special consideration - guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/19/6390 PDF , 571KB, 9 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Specification codes: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual 19/6481 PDF , 589KB, 6 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Summer awarding data - guide to the data submission process Ref: OFQ/19/6531 PDF , 793KB, 16 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

T1 entries: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/19/6558 PDF , 631KB, 8 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

T2 examiner/moderator posts: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/17/6299 PDF , 424KB, 6 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

T5 online v traditional marking: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/17/6300 PDF , 377KB, 7 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

T8a extended reviews: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/17/6301 PDF , 372KB, 7 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

T15 modified papers: guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/17/6304 PDF , 386KB, 8 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Vocational quarterly data collection - guide to the data submission process Ref: Ofqual/19/6517 PDF , 749KB, 17 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

We collect a wide range of data about regulated qualifications, from which we produce official and national statistics reports.

The documents on this page provide guidance if you work for an organisation which provides data to Ofqual. They describe the format and requirements for each of the data collections we run.

Data should be sent to us using our data portal. Instructions on accessing this are in the document ‘Connecting to Ofqual’s data portal and uploading data’.

You will also find a timetable detailing the schedule of data collection for awarding organisations with both vocational and general qualifications as well as a separate timetable for awarding organisations with vocational qualifications only.

24 February 2020 Added guidance on how data relating to script access should be provided to us. Updated data reporting schedule, data submission information for summer awarding and data submission information for reviews of marking and moderation. 10 February 2020 Added data submission guide for complaints data, and updated qualification reporting schedule to reflect revised requirements. Updated guide to data submission for e-assessment and exam paper errata. 21 January 2020 Updated document on mark or grade changes outside of Reviews of marking, moderation and Appeals. Updated summer awarding data - guide to the data submission process. 20 November 2019 Qualifications reporting schedule 2018 to 2019 removed. 14 November 2019 Updated qualifications reporting schedule for 2019 to 2020. Updated guidance on mark and grade changes outside of reviews of marking and moderation and appeals. 29 October 2019 Updated qualifications reporting schedule for 2019 to 2020. Updated guide to data submission process for T1 entries. 21 October 2019 Minor update regarding 'nil returns' to the document 'Connecting to Ofqual’s Data Portal and uploading data'. 27 September 2019 Updated document on mark or grade changes outside of Reviews of marking, moderation and appeals. Added document outlining a 3-country approach to submitting qualification data. 13 September 2019 Updated guide to the data submission process for missing scripts. 13 September 2019 Added qualifications reporting schedule for 2019 to 2020. 30 August 2019 Updated document on mark or grade changes outside of Reviews of marking, moderation and Appeals. Updated document on reviews of marking and moderation: guide to the submissions process. 16 August 2019 Minor amendment to 'Summer awarding data' for clarity, updated 'Quality of marking' document. 31 July 2019 Updated the vocational quarterly data collection submission guide. 25 June 2019 Updated the 'Vocational Quarterly Data Collection' guide. 17 June 2019 Data submission guidance updated about mark or grade changes made outside of reviews of marking and appeals. 3 June 2019 Data submission guidance added about mark or grade changes made outside of reviews of marking and appeals. 23 May 2019 Updated Special consideration - guide to the data submission process 14 May 2019 Specification codes submission information updated 10 May 2019 2018 to 2019 qualification reporting schedule updated. 2 May 2019 Data submission guidance updated. 18 April 2019 Title of attachment 1 amended to Qualifications reporting schedule: 2018 to 2019. Guidance on data collection process updated. Year group data submission guidance updated. 2 April 2019 Guidance updated - connecting to Ofqual's data portal and uploading data 15 March 2019 Reporting schedule for general qualifications 2018 to 2019 updated. 13 March 2019 Added 2 new guides for exams timetable and specification codes. 25 February 2019 Updated 'Appeals: Guide to the data submission process' 9 January 2019 Updated the reporting schedules for general and vocational qualifications. 20 November 2018 Updated the reporting schedule for vocational data collections. 15 November 2018 Updated the malpractice data submission guide. 19 October 2018 Malpractice data submissions guidance: Additional completion guidelines on pages 3 and 4 26 September 2018 Updated the 2017-2018 reporting schedule. 21 September 2018 Updated reporting schedule and guides to appeals, malpractice and reviews of marking & moderation. 20 August 2018 Updated the 'Summer awarding data' and 'Vocational quarterly data collection' guides. 26 July 2018 Updated guides for summer awarding data and quality of marking. 29 June 2018 Updated 'Reviews of marking and moderation (DR1)', 'Reviews of marking and moderation (DR2)', 'Guide to the data collection process for appeals', 'Guide to the data collection process for malpractice', 'Guide to the data collection process for special consideration' and 'Reporting Schedule 2017 - 2018'. Removed 'Guide to the data submission process for item-level data'. 27 April 2018 Updated document added - Summer awarding data: Guide to the data submission process 6 February 2018 Updated "T14 errata, traditional question papers: guide to the data submission process" 26 January 2018 Updated 'Reporting schedule 2017 to 2018'. 26 October 2017 Added 'Guide to the data submission process for quality of marking'. 24 October 2017 The following paragraph has been removed from all documents: How will the data be collected? Awarding organisations will need to login to the secure FTP site and upload a CSV file to the relevant folder, like Appeals. In each folder, there will also be two sub folders called Valid and Invalid. Every time a file is uploaded, the validation process will generate a report, either confirming the file is valid or invalid. This report will then be placed in the Valid or Invalid folder for reference. When an invalid report has been generated, a notification e-mail will be sent to awarding organisations and the invalid CSV file will be removed from the folder it was placed in so that a replacement file can be uploaded. 24 October 2017 Updated a number of documents by removing the submission details as this has changed. 26 September 2017 Minor update to 'Guide to the data submission process' and 'Guide for malpractice'. 13 September 2017 Added 'Connecting to Ofqual’s Data Portal and uploading data' publication. 30 August 2017 Added the Reporting Schedule 2017 to 2018. 2 August 2017 Updated the 'Summer awarding data: Guide to the data submission process'. 14 July 2017 Update: Reporting Schedule 2016-2017 Ofqual/17/6247 12 July 2017 Updated the Guide to the data submission process for malpractice. Added the guide for missing scripts: Guide to the data submission process. 19 June 2017 Update to the reporting schedule. New documents on summer awarding data guidance, guidance for reviews of marking and moderation and number of candidates taking exams. 29 March 2017 Guide to the data submission process for malpractice added to documents 13 March 2017 Update to the reporting schedule (19 April 17 - Entries by Year Group - Summer Entries data and 21 November 17 - Review of Marking and Moderation (ROMM) Grade changes of two or more - DR2). Update to the guidance for appeals document (page 12 - 1 field added to the table). 6 March 2017 Updates to Guidance for entries by year group, Guidance for Reviews of Marking and Moderation DR1 and Reporting schedule. Added new documents: Guidance for Special Consideration uploaded to website and Guide to the data submission process for vocational quarterly data collection. Removed: T9 Appeals series totals, T9 Appeals, T18 Special Consideration and T18a Special Consideration. 20 January 2017 Updated the 2016 to 2017 reporting schedule. 6 January 2017 Updated the VQ data reporting schedule, guide to data collection for vocational qualifications quarterly data, and guide to connecting to Ofqual's secure FTP site. Added guidance on submitting appeals data and entries by year group. 7 September 2016 Updated the Reporting Schedule 2016/2017 - 2nd row 'November Entries Data - Final' - changed the date from 26th October to 27th October. 5 September 2016 Added the reporting schedule for 2016 to 2017. 31 August 2016 Updated reporting schedule 2015-2016 PDF 23 August 2016 Amendments made to documents- Connecting to Ofquals secure FTP site and sharing files and Guidance for Vocational Quarterly Data Collection 1 August 2016 Updated attachments T14 Guidance for T14 Errata Traditional QP's, T14 Guidance for T14 Errata Supporting Materials and the Reporting Schedule 2015 to 2016 to reflect minor changes to the documents. 25 July 2016 Updated T18a - Updated a field on a table. 24 June 2016 Updated DR1, e assessment, number of referrals, T1, T10, T11, T14, T14, T15, T18, T18a, T2, T5, T8a, T9, T9. Removed EAR Service 1, 2 and 3. 18 May 2016 Updated FTP guidance. 23 March 2016 First published.