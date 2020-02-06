Provides information for young people on the opportunities, progression and benefits of doing a higher or degree apprenticeship.

Documents

Details

Higher and degree apprenticeships are available at levels 4 to 7. They combine work with study andmay include a work-based, academic or combined qualification or a professional qualification relevant to the industry.

Higher apprenticeships go from level 4 to 7 and are equivalent to a foundation degree and above e.g. a professional qualification. Degree apprenticeships are available at levels 6 and 7 (full bachelor’s and Master’s).

The complete guide to higher and degree apprenticeships

Which? University, in conjunction with the National Apprenticeship Service, has published a new guide to higher and degree apprenticeships.

The guide covers what students need to know about apprenticeships; this includes an introduction to what they are, how much students can earn while they learn, subjects, universities and employers involved in higher and degree apprenticeships and real stories from apprentices and employers. There’s also practical information around long term career prospects and the next steps to apply - and succeed.

Higher and degree vacancy listing

We are currently updating the higher and degree vacancy listing, please use Find an apprenticeship to search for current apprenticeship vacancies.

This document will provide a listing of the higher and degree vacancies available with a variety of apprenticeship employers. If you are interested in the job role you will be able to click the link to apply or submit an expression of interest.

6 February 2020 Added higher and degree vacancy listing. 1 October 2019 Attached Higher degree apprenticeships list. 27 February 2019 We have updated the complete guide to higher and degree apprenticeships. 26 February 2019 Updated the higher and degree vacancy listing. 20 November 2018 Added higher and degree vacancy listing. 14 May 2018 Updated the complete guide to higher and degree apprenticeships. 11 April 2018 Updated guide to higher and degree apprenticeships. 24 November 2017 Updated guide to higher and degree apprenticeships. 20 March 2017 Updated higher and degree apprenticeships fact sheet. 17 November 2016 Updated higher and degree apprenticeship fact sheet. 4 April 2016 Added the complete guide to higher and degree apprenticeships to publication page. 22 February 2016 Updated version of the Higher and degree apprenticeship fact sheet. 8 January 2016 Updated Higher and degree apprenticeship factsheet. 6 November 2015 First published.