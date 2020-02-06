Provides information for young people on the opportunities, progression and benefits of doing a higher or degree apprenticeship.
A guide to higher and degree apprenticeships
The complete guide to higher and degree apprenticeships
Higher degree vacancy listing
Higher and degree apprenticeships are available at levels 4 to 7. They combine work with study andmay include a work-based, academic or combined qualification or a professional qualification relevant to the industry.
Higher apprenticeships go from level 4 to 7 and are equivalent to a foundation degree and above e.g. a professional qualification. Degree apprenticeships are available at levels 6 and 7 (full bachelor’s and Master’s).
Which? University, in conjunction with the National Apprenticeship Service, has published a new guide to higher and degree apprenticeships.
The guide covers what students need to know about apprenticeships; this includes an introduction to what they are, how much students can earn while they learn, subjects, universities and employers involved in higher and degree apprenticeships and real stories from apprentices and employers. There’s also practical information around long term career prospects and the next steps to apply - and succeed.
Higher and degree vacancy listing
We are currently updating the higher and degree vacancy listing, please use Find an apprenticeship to search for current apprenticeship vacancies.
This document will provide a listing of the higher and degree vacancies available with a variety of apprenticeship employers. If you are interested in the job role you will be able to click the link to apply or submit an expression of interest.Published 6 November 2015
