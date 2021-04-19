Handbook for Ofsted inspectors of further education and skills providers.

Documents

Further education and skills handbook

HTML

Summary of changes

HTML

Details

Find out about our current activity in our coronavirus (COVID-19) rolling update.

This handbook is a guide for inspectors of further education and skills providers, under the education inspection framework (EIF).

This may also be useful to providers preparing for an inspection.

Please see guidance on further education and skills inspection activity that we carried out before 19 April 2021.

Published 14 May 2019
Last updated 19 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Edits throughout: see 'Summary of changes' for details.

  2. First published.

    Childcare services exempt from registering with Ofsted: form
    Resources
    Form for childcare services that do not have to register with Ofsted b
    Flexi-job apprenticeships: reshaping the role of apprenticeship training agencies
    Resources
    Summary We're seeking views on our vision and operating framework for
    Skills Accelerator: apply now
    Resources
    Apply to become a Local Skills Improvement Plan trailblazer or Strateg