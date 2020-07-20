Guidance and application forms for proposer groups applying to open a local authority commissioned special or alternative provision (AP) free school.

How to apply to set up a special free school

Application form to set up a special free school

Suitability and declarations form

On 19 July 2020, we announced the successful proposer groups to open and run 37 or the 39 new special and alternative provision free schools. These schools were part of the joint special and alternative provision free schools wave, where we asked local authorities to set out their case for why a new school would benefit their area. As a result, we selected 39 local authorities where we invited applications to establish a special or alternative provision school.

Two of the competitions for special free schools in Bromley and Shropshire failed to appoint a trust, so we are relaunching these 2 competitions. The specification for the Shropshire competition can be found on the local authority website. The specification for the Bromley competition will be published on the local authority website shortly.

More information on opening a free school is available.

Contact the New Schools Network if you need more advice on how to set up a free school.

Published 13 November 2013
Last updated 20 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added application guidance and forms to apply to open special free schools in Bromley and Shropshire.

  2. Applications have now closed.

  3. Added links to each local authority's specification.

  4. Added guidance and application forms for proposer groups applying to open and run a special or alternative provision free school.

  5. Removed the reference to the number of bids we will approve, following the announcement yesterday that we will no longer cap the number of bids.

  6. Added 'Specification for special or alternative provision free school bids' and 'Form for special or alternative provision free school bids'.

  7. Updated the guidance and criteria document and removed old forms and guidance.

  8. Added application forms and assessment criteria for wave 12.

  9. Updated assessment criteria and application forms.

  10. Updated documents with wave 10 information.

  11. Documents updated in preparation for Wave 9 applications.

  12. Updated 'Special free school application form: sections C to F'.

  13. Added updated 'Special free school application form: sections C to F'.

  14. Updated downloads for sections A,B,H and C F

  15. Updated 'Special free school application: criteria for assessment' document.

  16. Added financial template to help groups opening a special free school plan their budget.

  17. Updated with wave 8 information.

  18. Updated documents for wave 7 application.

  19. First published.