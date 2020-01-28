Deadlines for schools converting to academy status.

These documents explain the deadlines for schools wanting to open as an academy in a chosen month.

Read more guidance for schools converting to academy status.

28 January 2020 Added documents for schools converting to academy status on 1 July, 1 August and 1 September 2020 and removed expired documents for November 2019 to February 2020.